A homecoming at Aria

Photo by Brandon Amato

Austin Goetzman has returned to Aria as executive chef, coming full circle more than a decade after first working in the established Buckhead kitchen. He now steps in to lead a restaurant whose modern American cuisine has earned back-to-back James Beard Award finalist nods for Outstanding Hospitality in 2025 and 2026. The French Laundry–trained chef replaces Joseph Harrison—who held the role for less than a year following founder Gerry Klaskala’s retirement and sale of the restaurant to Andrés Loaiza. Goetzman joined the team after departing from Lazy Betty in April, where he cited creative differences amid broader changes that included cofounder chef Aaron Phillips leaving the restaurant.

Now back in the kitchen where he got his start, Goetzman is moving quickly—we asked him about the return, the transition, and what’s next for Aria.

Why did you decide to come back to Aria?

I started there. When I was leaving Lazy Betty, I looked at what Andres and the team were doing. It spoke to me. Aria needs to be back in the conversation, brought more to the forefront. That kind of opportunity is exciting. It’s a challenge. It’s not easy to take something that’s been around for so long and put your own spin on it, but it’s fulfilling.

What role does Aria play in Atlanta’s culinary landscape?

It’s a staple. It’s been around for decades—nearly 30 years—and it’s a cornerstone of fine dining in Atlanta. It’s also been a training ground for a lot of great chefs, me included. Many people have come through that kitchen and gone on to do big things. It’s an important institution in the city.

Photo by Brandon Amato

How do you feel stepping into such big shoes, with Gerry Klaskala having been a fixture at this Atlanta staple?

I think of it more as changing shoes—just stepping into a different pair. I’m a different chef.

What do your “shoes” look like? What’s your approach?

Food first; making sure everything is good and that the guest focus is there. That’s always been Aria’s foundation—putting the guest experience first. I focus on elevating the food to match what they’re doing out front.

What inspires you, especially in terms of the changes you’re making at Aria?

The inspiration is to bring the restaurant back to where it was when I worked there—to get it back into the conversation. There isn’t enough buzz around Aria right now, and my job is to create that and put us back in the spotlight.

How do you plan to do that?

By revamping the food. It’s about making the menu reflective of me. That’s really the core of it.

Photo by Brandon Amato

How has your career thus far prepared you for this role?

Working for great chefs across the country, especially my time at Lazy Betty, has prepared me well. I’ve been working at the highest level of dining in Atlanta. Now I can bring that experience back to Aria to revitalize and evolve the restaurant.

What are some key lessons you’ve learned from other chefs?

Operations, respect for team members, and putting people first. This industry revolves around people, from guests to employees. If you don’t value your team and set them up to succeed, the restaurant won’t succeed. The people are the lifeblood, so supporting them with knowledge, structure, and culture is what drives a restaurant forward.

What did you learn from Gerry Klaskala that you want to carry forward?

Yummy food. It sounds simple, but it’s not. It means making food that’s truly delicious, food that serves the guest, not your ego. It should be satisfying, nourishing, and make people think a little.

It’s about components and storytelling on a plate. I like to take one ingredient and push it as far as I can, using different techniques and different forms. For example, presenting eggplant in multiple ways on one plate encourages a deeper appreciation of that ingredient. It showcases technique and variety while staying cohesive. That kind of approach makes the diner more engaged and more curious.

What else should I know?

I’m excited to bring my own perspective to Aria and leave my mark on a restaurant that had such a big impact on me.

Photo by Brandon Amato