Bar Avize to debut in early February in West Midtown

Chef Karl Gorline opened Avize Modern Alpine Kitchen in October, an ambitious restaurant targeting a Michelin star. Now, he’s working on a more approachable concept next door—a relaxed cocktail bar with “silly” food, he says. Called Bar Avize, it is slated to launch in early February.

“Avize is higher end, with a darker atmosphere,” Gorline explains. “Bar Avize is a walkup cocktail bar with good music, big comfortable seating, and interpretations of bar food with some of the Alpine influence.”

Formerly Tin Tin wine bar, which shuttered in 2020, and briefly a seasonal bar adjacent to Nick’s Westside, Bar Avize has been completed remodeled. Expect fur rugs, local paintings, and planters with greenery. The window-lined patio sports a 62-foot, L-shaped banquette. Couches surround the fireplace, with plenty of sunlight. “It’s a thrift-store, Bohemian aesthetic,” Gorline says.

Open Wednesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m., Bar Avize will be “a stronghold of tiki-inspired cocktails served in antique glassware,” Gorline says, noting that Taurean Philpott of Avize will serve as beverage director and sommelier. The drink menu is still in development, but options may include a corpse reviver, grasshopper, and/or painkiller.

“Avize is a Champagne commune in the Cote des Blancs, so there will be a lot of Champagne. We have crazy stuff in the cellar,” Gorline adds. Biodynamic wines will also be available.

A concise but varied food menu boasts king crab fondue, an Alpine hot dog on a pretzel bun, broccoli Caesar salad, truffle fries, and duck leg carbonara with spaetzle. After 9 p.m., 20 burgers will be up for grabs, a throwback to the original Holeman & Finch. Gorline’s burger, however, will be double-stacked with Tomme de Savoie, chicory salad, dill pickle, and dijonnaise. “There’s no crudo or tweezer food here,” he says. However, if a guest requests a specific menu item from Avize, it will be available.

The music selection will be nostalgic and diverse, from OutKast to Paul Simon. Sunday nights will be “Apres” nights with more of a party atmosphere.