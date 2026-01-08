Blackjack and Pink Lotus owners to debut Khao Thai Isan downtown

Courtesy of Khao Thai Islan

Niki and Tanya Pattharakositkul are on a roll. It started in 2016 when Niki quietly opened 26 Thai in what was then known as Lindbergh City Center. The sisters teamed up a few years later and grew the brand to nine locations. Recently, they’ve expanded their repertoire to include Insta-worthy spots Pink Lotus and Blackjack Tapas Bar. In April 2026, they will add Khao Thai Isan to their empire. This Thai tapas restaurant is set to debut on the ground floor of the Mitchell apartments in Centennial Yards Downtown.

Khao refers to rice in Thai—the heart of Thai cuisine. In fact, when Thai friends and family members greet each other, they say “Gin khao mai,” which translates to “Have you eaten rice yet?” But the restaurant will serve much more than rice. Isan is a region in Northeast Thailand, known for its bold flavors. Whereas 26 Thai focuses on Thai comfort foods—those Americans are most familiar with—Khao will introduce diners to some of the spices common in Isan. Like at Blackjack, dishes will be serves tapas-style, designed for sharing. Appetizers may include papaya salad, sticky rice, wings, and crying tiger (grilled, marinated beef marinated with tamarind dipping sauce). Bamboo shoot salad, laab duck with roasted rice powder, and beef jerky will also be available. Entrees include Isan fried rice and Pad Mee Korat (similar to Pad Thai with skinnier noodles and a bolder flavor).

Everything will be made in house and can be adjusted to diners’ preferences. “We won’t compromise flavor or authenticity, but we can tone down the spiciness,” Niki says. “We’re infusing Thai flavors in nontraditional dishes, such as roasted rice panna cotta for dessert.”

Complementing the food menu will be Thai-inspired cocktails and beer towers, creating a lively, communal dining experience that feels as much about connection as cuisine.

“In Isan and Bangkok, people order a whole beer tower for a group, rather than pitchers,” Niki explains. ‘You pick the type of beer and then it’s a tall tower with a tap at the bottom for serving.”

Ten varieties will be on tap, including Thai and Laotian beers. Bottled options will be on the menu, too. Wine will be limited with attention going to creating a cocktail list using Thai ingredients such as pandan leaf, roasted rice powder, and tamarind.

“It’ll be a less intensive cocktail program than at Blackjack at a more approachable price point,” Niki says. “Being across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we want to be able to serve more people quickly.”

She wants the restaurant to be vibrant and colorful, and “look like Thailand from the moment you step inside.” Expect large chandeliers that look like sticky rice containers. “We want to create a fun ambiance,” she says.

Following Khao’s opening, the Pattharakositkul women plan to debut Terminal 26 (in the former home of Anne Quatrano’s Dub’s Fish Camp) at Ponce City Market, followed by Pink Lotus in Alpharetta in June. An izakaya and sushi spot called Table 6 will launch as a partnership with Leonard Yu of Omakase Table and Ryokou in Midtown in August.