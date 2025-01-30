Where East Meets West: The 26 Thai team will open Blackjack Bar Tapas in Midtown

Courtesy of Blackjack From Niki Pattharakositkul, owner of 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar at Uptown Atlanta, comes a new Asian-fusion street-food restaurant and bar called Blackjack. Slated to open this spring at 1080 Peachtree Street in Midtown, the 2,800-square-foot restaurant will be less traditional than 26 Thai, focusing on small plates and cocktails. It will serve dinner nightly, as well as lunch on the weekends. “Blackjack is inspired by the thrill and excitement of taking a chance—just like the classic card game,” Pattharakositkul says. “We wanted to capture that same sense of fun and adventure in our food and drinks, offering bold flavors and creative cocktails that surprise and delight. Plus, the name reflects our playful approach to Asian fusion, where every dish and drink is a winning hand, bringing together unexpected combinations in a lively, high-energy atmosphere.”

The food offerings are designed to be shareable, with small plates such as spicy Thai shrimp salad, Tom Yum squid-ink soup, Enoki mushroom tempura, garlic broccoli, and salmon crudo. Picture items that go well with a night of drinking, such as Tom Kha mac-and-cheese and Mala edamame, Pattharakositkul says.

Larger dishes (titled “Big Bets, Bigger Bites”) include crab fried rice, hibachi steak, steamed fish with ginger, and Tom Yum noodle hot pot. The fusion angle stands out in menu options like crispy brie with mango jam, bacon and Enoki mushroom barbecue skewers with chili vinaigrette, and house-made beef jerky with Thai Jaew sauce. For dessert, look for chocolate cheesecake, peach mousse, and banana meringue.

Courtesy of Blackjack

The drink list reimagines classic cocktails through the lens of East and Southeast Asia. Curated by beverage director Sean Gleason, formerly of Kimball House, it will feature familiar options with a spin—think a G&T with shiso and lemongrass and a margarita with purple yam cordial and gochugaru chili. The Blackjack Old Fashioned features bourbon that has been infused with shiitakes and kombu, stirred with bitters and a black sesame syrup, and finished with drops of sesame oil. A full bar is designed to keep Blackjack busy until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Courtesy of Blackjack

The Blackjack space is swanky, with colored lighting, neon signs, and eclectic artwork reminiscent of Asian markets. Reservations will be available via Tock.

Courtesy of Blackjack