Chai Yo to become Nan Thai Buckhead

Photo by Brandon Amato

Nan and the late Charlie Niyomkul have been fixtures in the Atlanta dining scene since 1998, when they opened the original Tamarind on 14th Street. (It was later relocated to Colony Square and has since closed.) Their daughter DeeDee grew up in their restaurants, learning to cook from her mother at Nan, the city’s signature fine dining Thai spot, which the Niyomkuls opened in Midtown more than 20 years ago. As she matured, DeeDee became inspired by her grandmother’s Thai street food and launched Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft in Brookwood in 2009. Six years ago, she created Chai Yo, bringing modern Thai to the Buckhead crowd. Now her life is coming full circle. In October, Chai Yo will be transformed into Nan Thai Buckhead, “expanding the reach of what the legacy brand has provided for 20-plus years,” DeeDee explains.

Nan Midtown will continue to serve its authentic Thai dishes like lobster pad Thai and Gang Nuea (panang curry slow-braised beef short ribs) with Nan Niyomkul at the helm. The parcel of land it sits on is slated for redevelopment, DeeDee says, but she expects Nan Midtown to remain open for a minimum for 18 months before eventually relocating. In the meantime, Nan Buckhead will provide a more modern spin on the Midtown staple, while continuing to honor the Niyomkuls and their culture.

“It’ll be more of my version, an updated version of Nan with some of their staple dishes, without the white tablecloths,” DeeDee says. “It’s more chic and updated. We’re going with the times. Nan’s is more traditional—more of my parents’ personality. Now, we’d like to create the best of both worlds incorporating my twists and my personality.”

Photo by Brandon Amato

Nan and DeeDee are collaborating on the menus with longtime Nan favorites like crispy whole red snapper with Chef Nan’s three-flavored chili sauce and lamb hung lay (braised lamb in Northern Thai red curry), as well as Tom Kha Lobster, a soup that Chef DeeDee showcased on Beat Bobby Flay on the Food Network. For appetizers, expect Saku Sai Kai (chicken and shrimp tapioca pearl dumplings), Golden Pouches (crispy chicken, shrimp, and shiitake mushroom dumplings), and octopus lemongrass salad, as well as some newer creations. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.

Bar manager Linda Boualavong is designing a craft cocktail program unique to the Buckhead location. It will incorporate Asian flavors like pandan, lemongrass, and Thai basil to complement the food. Look for the PGA-inspired, Talk Birdie To Me with bourbon, pear nectar, lemon, and honey-ginger syrup, and the Siam Sour, made with gin, muddled basil, lemongrass syrup, citrus, and egg whites.

“Nan’s has a lavish wine list, so we’ll enhance that as well,” DeeDee adds.

Her team is refreshing the Chai Yo space—reupholstering the banquettes, hanging new Thai art on the walls, and revamping the private dining room with a chef’s table and a crystal pendant chandelier. “It’s very sexy and posh,” DeeDee says.

Photo by Brandon Amato