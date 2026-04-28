Review: Pink Lotus is more than a pretty face, it’s a Westside standout in Atlanta’s Thai evolution

Photograph by Martha Williams

Atlanta’s Thai scene has decisively shifted in the past two decades. If you asked me where to go for Thai food in the 1990s, my list would have included a handful of dependable spots for pad thai and standard curries. For so long, Little Bangkok reigned on Cheshire Bridge. That is, until the arrival of chef Nan Niyomkul and her late husband, Charlie, who opened Tamarind in 1998 and Nan Thai Fine Dining in the early aughts. Those early anchors helped cement the foundation of Thai food in Atlanta, but the real evolution occurred when homegrown restaurateurs and chefs began responding to diners’ growing demand for dishes with a point of view.

Today, Thai offerings in Atlanta are more regional, expressive, and personal. The growth is most evident in greats such as Tum Pok Pok on Buford Highway and Talat Market in Summerhill. Both helped prove Atlanta was ready for more complex Thai flavors and dishes. They pushed the dialogue forward, and now, Pink Lotus is carrying the conversation into the Westside.

Photograph by Martha Williams

The restaurant’s location at the Stockyards Atlanta is savvy, given how few Thai restaurants exist in the industrial neighborhood. Owner Niki Pattharakositkul, the engine behind the ubiquitous 26 Hospitality Group, has built a reputation for approachable Thai across the metro area. The group’s dependable workhorse is 26 Thai; Pink Lotus is its shiny new jewel with a clear aesthetic and culinary identity. The restaurant educates diners about regional Thai dishes that are bold in color and intense in flavor, with a splash of drama.

The fuchsia-soaked restaurant’s name is a tribute to the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, who is also revered by Buddhists in Thailand. She is traditionally depicted standing on a giant pink lotus. Embodying an ethos of abundance, she watches over the dining room from a hand-painted mural that sets the mood for the plush velvet banquettes and gold accents throughout. The enormous custom lanterns in orange, green, and pink add warmth to the industrial space.

The menu, approachable and expansive, highlights Thailand’s main culinary regions—northern, southern, central, and Isaan. I knew this was a different type of restaurant the minute I saw the beautiful plating of the miang kham. The starter sets the mood early with neat piles of herbaceous betel leaves, coconut, lime, ginger, peanuts, and palm sugar syrup, all meant to be combined for a perfect sweet, salty, herbal, and sharp bite.

Photograph by Martha Williams

Nearly every table seems to order the crispy tempura-fried kale mixed with ground chicken and punchy lime dressing. It arrives piled high, and it’s a crunchy bite that’s fun to eat and share. The restaurant offers numerous salads, such as papaya, as well as heartier options, including grilled pork jowl served on a mini tabletop grill. Skip the pad thai; there are more interesting dishes on the menu. Instead, order the branzino, either steamed or fried. We opted for the fried, which was perfectly greaseless and served with a vinegary, bright-green apple salad.

The crab fried rice, with its plump pieces of sweet lump crab, is a pricey splurge ($39) but worth it for any seafood lover. It comes with a green chili sauce for drizzling. The bone-in beef short rib looks like something out of The Flintstones. But it was the beef cheek curry served in a Southern Thai yellow-green curry sauce with eggplant that scratched the itch for something saucy and slightly spicy.

Not every dish is successful. The dry charcoal-grilled chicken lacked sufficient char. The khao soi was over-reduced: The sugar and salt were so intense that not even a trace of heat or a squeeze of lime could save it. (Otherwise, the soup of egg noodles and a chicken leg in a coconut-based yellow curry is well-constructed.) Service also needs improvement and the staff more training. One of our servers forgot to put in our order but played it off as managing the pacing.

Photograph by Martha Williams

A lengthy cocktail list from the gem of a bar, lined with colorful glass jars and clay vases, names inventive cocktails such as the Somtum Martini, a gin-based drink with flavors inspired by the tang of papaya salad.

Pink Lotus isn’t just filling a gap on the Westside; it’s raising the bar. As our city’s Thai food scene grows more varied and regionally expressive, Pink Lotus’s cooking and transportive design demonstrate how far we have come.

This article appears in our April 2026 issue.