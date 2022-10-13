Dolo’s Caribbean pizza to open a storefront at Underground Atlanta

Courtesy of Dolo's

During the pandemic, neighbors Alyson Williams and Yusef Walker decided to learn how to make pizza. Through a combination of YouTube tutorials and trial and error, the duo created a double-fermented dough recipe that really resonated with their friends. Walker, whose family owns Ms. Icey’s Kitchen and APT 4B, was looking to go out on his own and invited Williams along for the ride.

They started selling 12-inch individual pies with a Caribbean twist—representative of Walker’s heritage—at pop-ups at the Lawrence and Our Bar ATL. Their thin-crust personal pizzas were a hit, and Dolo’s was born. It continued to rise in prominence, completing a residency at Gilly Brew Bar and opening a pizza cart—as part of the Underground Creative Carts Collective—at Underground Atlanta.

“It’s not quite a New York-style; it’s Atlanta style. It’s a light pizza,” Williams says.

Courtesy of Dolo's

Come November, Dolo’s will open a brick-and-mortar on Lower Alabama Street, in the former CheeseCaked space. Every Wednesday through Saturday evening, chef Walker will serve his eight signature pies, including chorizo, Blanco, O.G. (cheese), and Matey, which is made with jerk chicken, blue cheese, and honey. Dolo’s most popular pie is the Black with activated charcoal pesto, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, spinach, and truffle oil. All pizzas can be ordered as sandwiches, and crispy “honey crust” hot wings will be available, too. For dessert, “sweet dolitas” provide a spin on donuts and beignets.

The Dolo’s space will be modeled after a 1970’s pizza parlor. Although the focus is takeout and delivery, it will have seating for 15 people, plus a small patio. “It’ll be a little neon, a lot of old tile and lighting from traditional ‘70s and ‘80s pizzerias,” Williams says.

Dolo’s is the latest announcement in a series of hospitality spots designed to enhance Underground Atlanta and reestablish its dominance as a go-to entertainment destination. Atlanta Brewing Co., Dancing Crepes, Daiquiriville, and the Masquerade, as well as a 21-stall food hall, are also planned.