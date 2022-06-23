James Beard-nominated airport restaurant One Flew South opens on the BeltLine

Courtesy of Tori Allen PR

Courtesy of Tori Allen PR

Thirteen years ago, One Flew South opened in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, offering an upscale dining experience to travelers in Concourse E (then considered the international terminal) and beyond. Located near Korean Air, One Flew South fused Southern flair with Asian inspiration. In 2014 and 2015, it was nominated for James Beard Awards for outstanding service. Former executive chef Duane Nutter and lead mixologist Tiffanie Barriere earned One Flew South additional attention from the local set.

Then on June 17, One Flew South operator Jackmont Hospitality opened a second location of the famed restaurant—this one in a more accessible spot—the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. (It can be found near Shake Shack in the former Hazel Jane’s space.) Led by Jackmont culinary director Todd Richards (Richards’ Southern Fried and Soul), this One Flew South takes hospitality notes from the original, while changing the menu to reflect more local purveyors and seasonal fare.

“We wanted to do this for a very long time,” Richards says. “Sometimes a space just calls to you. We wanted to start the next generation of [One Flew South] outside the airport to continue its legacy.”

Courtesy of Tori Allen PR

Courtesy of Tori Allen PR

Courtesy of Tori Allen PR

“The close proximity to Krog Street Market and Ponce City Market, surrounded by apartments and homes, gives us a lot of walking traffic,” he continues. “That’s our forte given that we’re in the airport.”

Original One Flew South opening chef Cedric McCroery and sushi chef Allen Suh (8Arm, Gato) returned to open the new location, serving signature items like tuna poke tacos and collard green ramen. Richards and McCroery also created unique options like duck flatbread, seared scallops, and drunken chicken and mochi waffles.

“Sushi is equally a part of American food now,” Richards says. “Our Southern Roll–Georgia pecan-smoked trout, shisho leaf, roe, and Cajun cocktail sauce—shows that fusion, recognizing heritage of the South but using Asian ingredients.”

The beverage program was curated by general manager Terry Roberts. Classic cocktails like the Aviation and the Vesper stem from the original location, while new creations include Cucumber Collins—gin, lime, cucumber-infused simple syrup—and Sweet Georgia Brown—Coopers’ Craft bourbon, cappelletti, peach bitters, peach iced tea, and simple syrup. The sake program utilizes the spirit in multiple ways, including a sake spritz made with aperol.

Courtesy of Tori Allen PR

The BeltLine location serves dinner nightly and is launching a happy hour menu on June 24. Available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., it will include specialty cocktails and grilled items like oysters with caviar and Szechuan chicken skewers. On the 4th of July, Richards will be grilling on the Big Green Egg BeltLine-side all day.

On July 9, weekend brunch will begin with a daily frittata, salads, sushi, and more. “Atlanta is a brunch city,” Richards says. “The people watching on the BeltLine is one of the most fascinating things to do.”

With 120 seats, the new location is slightly larger than the original and includes seating for 60 outside—something you certainly can’t do at the airport!

View the full menus: