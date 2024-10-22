Justin Amick returns to his food and beverage roots with Painted Park on the BeltLine

Photo by Heidi Harris/Our Labor of Love

Son of famed Concentrics restaurateur Bob Amick, Justin Amick proved himself at some of his father’s restaurants, including Inman Park’s Parish. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the elder Amick’s lease was ending, he decided to shutter the New Orleans-style restaurant for good. But his son—noting the BeltLine’s growing popularity—was not ready to give up on the space.

“I had ideas to take it to the next level,” Justin Amick says.

He tore out the small parking lot separating the building from the BeltLine and put in a green area and a tunnel connecting the two. He expanded the building by 1,000 square feet, adding large windows and patio ceilings. Walls were returned to their natural brick, concrete floors warmed up with hardwoods, and a “floating” DJ booth added. The main bar grew in length; games like ping-pong, darts, and skee-ball were purchased; and an outdoor bar was built. Come October 28, it will open as Painted Park, created by Painted Hospitality, the group behind the Painted Pin, the Painted Duck, and Painted Pickle. Unlike the group’s other concepts, Painted Park is intended to be focused on drinking and eating first and entertainment second. Amick is calling it a “recreational place of assembly, green space, and private events venue.” It is strictly 21 and up.

Photo by Heidi Harris/Our Labor of Love

Photo by Heidi Harris/Our Labor of Love

Photo by Heidi Harris/Our Labor of Love

“We want to be the neighborhood Cheers for the residents around us and the destination watering hole for the tourists in their own city who traverse the BeltLine corridor on weekends,” he says.

At 10,000 square feet, Painted Park is less than half the size of the spaces Amick and business partner William Stallworth are accustomed to operating. However, they’ve used design elements to segment it into areas with different vibes. Outside, the white cottage-like Gazebo Bar serves a limited food and drink menu to those hanging out in the park with their pups, by the fire pit, and watching the big game. The Solarium offers an indoor/outdoor feel with French doors. That leads to the Gaming Room with complimentary board games, shuffleboard, poker, playing cards, and more. Inspired by a vintage gaming parlor, it features wooden paneling and a cozy feel. The full food and beverage menus are offered via table service here.

Photo by Heidi Harris/Our Labor of Love

Upstairs is a mix of modern and art deco decor. The polished brass bar spans two dining rooms. The original tin ceiling is now shiny black. Furniture is soft and funky with three oversized Chesterfield booths and leopard print ottomans. Much of it can be moved, making way for a dance floor on weekend nights. Above the Solarium is the Mirror Bar with a backlit white onyx top. A gas fireplace warms the area and woodsy, animal print wallpaper adds interest. The entire facility is first-come, first-serve.

Rather than focus on food first and drinks second, Amick wanted to start with a stellar beverage menu. “We were very intentional about creating an adult experience,” he explains. “A great drink is going to lead to a great bite of food. A great bite of food doesn’t always lead to a great drink.” Corporate beverage director Julian Goglia created a cocktail list categorized as signature, frozen, classy, and nonalcoholic. Many of the drinks are coastal-inspired to fit with Georgia’s temperate climate nine months of the year. One of the signatures is “Goonies Never Say Die,” made with bourbon, ginger, falernum, lime, and Grains of Paradise. Sit in the sun with a frozen strawberry daiquiri or “Miami Vice,” or sip on a Hurricane, an ode to Parish. Lighter options include a Venetian spritz, gimlet, and caipirinha. Three composed “Shooty Bois” shots are available.

Photo by Heidi Harris/Our Labor of Love

An advanced sommelier, Amick put together the wine list, concentrating on those with high acidity and minerality. There are five reds and five whites by the glass reds, plus some bubbles and a rose. A compact reserve bottle list is available as well. Six beers are on tap, including SweetWater’s Painted Pilsner, available at all the Painted concepts. Bottles and cans include both local and national brands—nonalcoholic versions, too.

Designed by Painted Hospitality corporate executive chef Thomas Collins, the food offerings are large and varied. They range from bar fare (fried calamari that riffs an old One Midtown Kitchen recipe) to sandwiches (meatball sub, grilled turkey Reuben) to salads (Cobb, kale Caesar). There’s a section for “Fries Your Way”—think pizza, buffalo chicken, or truffle—and another for health-conscious bowls such as tuna poke and hibachi. The Juicy Lucy burger is a throwback to Amick’s days working with chef Richard Blais at the Spence.

Photo by Heidi Harris/Our Labor of Love

Photo by Heidi Harris/Our Labor of Love

Different from the other Painted concepts, which offer primarily a la carte items, Painted Park serves composed plates with fries, house-made chips, or a side salad. For dessert, try the Tunnel Cake, a play on the fairground favorite. Weekend brunch includes pancakes, an Anson Mills grits bowl, and, for the Millennials, avocado toast.

Open at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. on the weekends, Painted Park will offer a “refined, elevated party,” Amick says. “There’s a lot of history here. I’m excited to bring it full circle and take this building into its next chapter.”

View the menu below