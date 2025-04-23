Michelin’s new Southern U.S. guide will include 6 states and Atlanta—but not the rest of Georgia

Photo by Carly Cooper

Michelin launched its Atlanta Guide in 2023, awarding one star to Atlas, Bacchanalia, Hayakawa, Lazy Betty, and Mujo. Last year, O by Brush, Omakase Table, Staplehouse, and Spring received the same recognition. But in 2025, the focus will shift from Atlanta to the Southern region with the announcement of the Michelin Guide American South edition. This will replace the Atlanta Guide for the foreseeable future and cover Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Atlanta. The rest of Georgia is excluded.

“We’re going beyond the biggest Southern cities to better uncover the authentic food culture of the American South. With this regional approach, we can better prioritize destinations matching our demanding criteria, while constantly observing the growth and evolution of potential future destinations to be included within the region,” says the Michelin Guide North America chief inspector, who spoke anonymously via email.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

The announcement came as a surprise to many in the industry and has sparked strong opinions among restaurateurs and chefs. Many expressed excitement about the expanded coverage area, mixed with confusion about the lack of representation in Georgia cities like Athens and Savannah.

“Cities like Birmingham have been punching above their weight for years, regarding talent, hospitality, and thoughtful cuisine, but haven’t always gotten the recognition they deserve,” says Jamey Shirah, CEO of Revival Restaurant Group in Birmingham, Alabama. “By leveling the playing field, this regional guide invites a broader audience to discover how unique the culinary community is across the South.”

Others laud Michelin for finally recognizing Southern fare for its rich history and flavors.

“The South’s influence is finally receiving the global acclaim it deserves. Southern food tells a deeper story, beginning with African ingredients brought by enslaved people, such as okra, peanuts, black-eyed peas, and sesame. Today, chefs are redefining Southern staples, elevating dishes beyond their humble origins while honoring their roots,” says 5&10 Culinary Operations Director Mimi Maumus. “Good food isn’t just about taste—it tells a story. And in America, that story begins in the Southern states, where history, culture, and innovation collide on the plate. Michelin had to start somewhere, and Atlanta was the perfect choice. However, I am looking forward to seeing its expansion.”

Some Atlanta-based restauranteurs don’t seem deterred by the decreased focus on Atlanta. “It keeps Michelin recognition exclusive, as it should be, and as it always has been. If there’s pressure for them to give out more stars every year, it can dilute the guide,” says Fred Castellucci, president and CEO of Castelluci Hospitality Group, which includes one-starred Mujo. “I think there will be less coverage of Atlanta specifically but that doesn’t necessarily make it bad.”

Still, chefs like Jared Hucks of the Alden acknowledge Michelin’s decision to exclude most of Georgia from its coverage is confusing at best. “Savannah is thick with culture and history and is a highlight of our state. It’s a tourist destination, a culinary destination. The Michelin Guide is all about travel. I feel like maybe that’s been lost,” he says. “It doesn’t really make sense to expand the guide to the Southern region but not include a place like Savannah.”

Michelin declined to explain its choice, noting, “This is only the beginning of our story with the American South region, and as the Michelin Guide looks to the future, we observe very often the extension of its geographical scope within a state or a region over time.”

Originating in France in the early 1900s, the Michelin Guide was created to give advice to French motorists seeking a good meal. Anonymous inspectors visit restaurants multiple times, evaluating them based on quality of ingredients, harmony of flavors, mastery of cooking techniques, consistency, and voice of the chef as reflected in the cuisine. The first Michelin Guide in North America launched in New York in 2005, followed by Chicago, Washington, D.C., California, Florida, and more. The date and location for the Michelin Guide American South awards ceremony will be revealed in the future.

Photograph by Heidi Geldhauser