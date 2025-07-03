Mistora mixes Southern soul with Spanish style in Midtown

Courtesy of Mistora

A new addition to Atlanta’s culinary scene is bringing a sultry blend of Southern warmth, Spanish-inspired tapas, and eye-catching cocktails to Midtown. Mistora, the latest concept from the group behind Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails, opened its doors in early June in the former Atmosphere on Piedmont Road. Serving dinner and soon, weekend brunch, it offers an experience rooted in vibrant flavors, stylish ambiance, and curated hospitality.

The name “Mistora” is derived from the word mistura, meaning “mixture” or “blend” in Portuguese and Spanish—a tribute to the restaurant’s Southern-Spanish fusion. The menu leans bold and indulgent, featuring hearty small plates like garlic butter Gambas Pil Pil, creamy mussels, herb-basted ribeye, lobster mac and cheese, and creamy kale dip. A cucumber salad and rotating chef specials round out the offerings. Though billed as tapas, each plate is satisfying on its own—yet crafted to encourage sharing.

Co-owners Jacob Isliker, Aida Lemma, Peter Ugbiyobo, and Olajide Olaolorun hired chef Oscelius Farrar III, better known as Chef OC, to lead the kitchen, and Thandi Walton, formerly of the Thompson Buckhead, to run the bar. Signature drinks include the Ruby Rush, Espresso Our Way, and a classic Old Fashioned. A curated wine list of 20 global selections complements the menu, along with beer offerings like Stella, Guinness, and local brews from Creature Comforts.

Mistora seats approximately 80 guests in the dining room and at the bar, with a patio in the works. Hookah service is available after 9 p.m. in a dedicated private room, with 10 to 15 flavors ranging from strawberry to mango. Valet parking is available for $10, although select street parking is available free of charge.

