Mojitos, daiquiris, and frose, oh my! Cubanos ATL’s newest location will be the first with a full bar.

Courtesy of Terracotta Design Build Co.

Cubanos ATL is opening its fourth location next month and some big changes are in order. Located in downtown Roswell (1007 Alpharetta Street), the 1,700-square-foot space will be the first of its kind to feature a full bar, serve three meals a day, and sell charcuterie boards in a variety of themes.

“We’re keeping what we’re good at and want you to stay with us longer,” says owner Ozzy Llanes.

The bar will feature 12-14 specialty wines from Spain, Argentina, and Napa Valley. Most will be available by the bottle, with a couple of reds and whites sold by the glass. Cocktails include a Hemingway daiquiri, mojito, frose, margarita, and rum and Coke. Beer will be hyperlocal—think Variant and Gate City Brewing. Expect five to six varieties in bottles and cans.

Photo by Ozzy Llanes

To pair with the drinks, Cubanos will offer four different charcuterie boards designed to feed two people each. An Italian board will include prosciutto and Parmesan, while a Spanish board includes chorizo, jamon iberico, guava crackers, and toasted almonds. The Cuban board is essentially a deconstructed Cuban sandwich. There’s also a spicy board with fiery meats and goat cheese with a ghost pepper and candied almond crust.

“We want it to be different. It’s the detail that sets us apart,” Llanes says. “Our grapes are the showstopper. We infuse them with carbon dioxide and juice. They explode in your mouth.”

Like the Sandy Springs location, Cubanos Roswell will serve Cuban toast and ham and cheese croissants for breakfast. It will offer overnight oats made with almond milk, too. The coffee program will continue to be a focus, featuring café con leche, cortaditos, coladas, and cappuccinos.

Photo by Ozzy Llanes

The sandwiches Cubanos is known for will also not change. In fact, in celebration of the restaurant’s third year in business—yes, it opened in 2020—the Sandy Springs, Cumming, and the Works locations will offer $9 sandwiches as follows:

August 1 – El Miami (lechon asado, ham, pickle, Swiss, and mustard)

August 2 – El Tampa (lechon asado, salami, ham, pickle, Swiss, and mustard)

August 3 – El Pollo Especial (sliced chicken breast, pickles, mustard, Swiss, and aioli)

When the Roswell location opens the second or third week of August, it will be decorated with Caribbean colors, flowers, and greenery. The 700-square-foot patio will be partially covered by shade sails. Llanes says he hopes to host dominoes competitions in the future.

Two additional Cubanos locations are planned for the future. Currently, Cubanos is popping-up in the former Brash Coffee space on Peachtree Street in Midtown.