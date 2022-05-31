New Westside rooftop pool and bar, L.O.A., offers a “Leave of Absence” without leaving the city

Courtesy of Katie Bricker Photography

Twenty-two years ago, rooftop hospitality experts Mandy and Kelvin Slater (the powerhouse behind Ponce City Market’s Nine Mile Station and Skyline Park) dreamed of a resort-style pool with restaurants and bars where locals could mingle and lounge. In mid-June, their idea will become a reality with the opening of Rooftop L.O.A. (Leave of Absence) atop the Interlock on the Westside.

“It’s come together so beautifully,” Mandy Slater says. “It’s been a labor of love and I’m so proud of it. I’m really excited we’ve delivered something unique for Atlantans to enjoy.”

The 38,000-square-foot space will open daily with three unique areas: the Pool, the Restaurant, and the Grove outdoor space. Each has its own bar and distinct food options. Unlike the Roof at Ponce City Market, Rooftop L.O.A. does not require tickets or charge to visit. However, the entire space is restricted to those ages 21-and-up.

“I think this will appeal to people who like the finer things—appreciate hospitality and food and beverage. It’s something they haven’t seen everywhere else,” Slater says.

Courtesy of Katie Bricker Photography

The Pool

The centerpiece of the project, the heated pool maxes out at 4 feet deep, designed to enable socializing rather than exercise. Guests are encouraged to reserve and rent lounge chairs and cabanas. Those who prefer to stay dry can watch the fun from an indoor bar or order drinks through a pool bar window. Expect poolside DJs and a large-scale LCD screen for events and movie nights.

“I expect people will come dressed for evening to hang out by the pool. It will be a fun party scene,” Slater says.

Different menus are available in various areas. Slater Hospitality culinary director Joseph Trevino (formerly of the St. Regis Atlanta) worked with executive chef Matt Marcus and pastry chef Gus Castro on the food, while beverage director Randy Hayden and beverage manager Colten Murray collaborated on the drink lists.

On the pool deck, the food veers handheld with lobster rolls, shrimp tacos, and a beef skirt steak gyro. “Whim-sicles”—or house-made popsicles—offer a gourmet way to cool off (with or without the booze). The U-shaped interior pool bar features those options plus “fork-and-knife” items like a harvest salad, ancient grain bowl, and churrasco steak frites. Coastal European-inspired brunch options include gourgere benedict and a French pastry basket. For drinks, think Champagnes, spritzes, frozen ginger-carrot margaritas, and a passion fruit mezcal cocktail served over a watermelon ice cube.

“We love French, Italian, and Spanish food and wine,” Slater says. “These are light, crisp, fresh flavors—nothing heavy or overwhelming. It’s what you’d want to eat while on vacation.”

Courtesy of Katie Bricker Photography

The Restaurant

An upscale destination of its own accord, the Restaurant (also called Rooftop L.O.A.) greets diners with marble countertops, glossy ceilings, and a wraparound terrace with 360-degree skyline views. Serving dinner and weekend brunch only, it offers an elevated experience with offerings like carved Wagyu tomahawk and lamb saddle. Expect an emphasis on seafood, a caviar program, and fresh pastas like stracciatella lasagne. Round out the meal with a “passion sphere” dessert with coconut and almond, or “Zen Stones” with yuzu, matcha, and dark chocolate.

At the bar, the wine list takes center stage here with 300 bottles, including varietals from Kelvin Slater’s private reserves. Sake is also available, as is beer—including a custom option designed for Rooftop L.O.A. Cocktails combine culinary ingredients and flavors with classics—think celery French 75 and Beet Agricole Mule.

“It’s elevated with that element of fun,” Mandy Slater says. “We don’t want it to feel stuffy. You’re there to enjoy.”



Courtesy of Katie Bricker Photography

Courtesy of Katie Bricker Photography

The Grove

Open daily starting at 5 p.m., the Grove features secluded outdoor space in the form of a gravel garden. Expect lush greenery, cacti, firepits, soft seating, and plenty of alcoves for privacy.

“Think of it as a place for lounging and relaxing before and after meals or for drinks after work,” Slater says.

In addition to a full bar, there’s a roving mezcal cart, and seated cocktail service. This is the place to order local brews, wine by the glass, and a frozen daiquiri. Light bites include oysters and king crab. A late-night menu will be available, too.

The Grove is first-come, first-serve.

View the menus for the pool food, pool bar, cabana, and brunch.