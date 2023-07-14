Opening mid-August, Breaker Breaker gives off Old Florida dive bar vibes

Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Grindhouse Killer Burgers owners Alex Brounstein and Johnny Farrow never set out to open a seafood-centric restaurant. When they were approached about developing a long and skinny parcel of land along the Eastside BeltLine Trail in Reynoldstown, they didn’t have a concept in mind. All they knew was it would not work for Grindhouse. (The Memorial Drive location is too close by). Then they stumbled upon an article in which the writer referred to the land as the “last beachfront property in Atlanta,” analogizing to the BeltLine’s popularity to the oceanfront.

“There aren’t a lot of places doing Gulf Coast cuisine here—it’s good drinking food, low brow, and fits in our wheelhouse,” Brounstein says. Enter Breaker Breaker.

Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

The man behind the food at the new restaurant is Maximilian Hines, most recently of the Lawrence. He’s designed a casual menu for lunch and dinner featuring fried fish platters, ceviches, sandwiches, salads, and seafood baskets. Look for a riff on poutine (red gravy with crab and cheese curds, served with curly potato wedge fries intended for scooping). Other offerings include charbroiled oysters with Crystal-garlic butter, Cajun shrimp boil tossed in a lemongrass chili butter, and a vegan hearts of palm “calamari,” cabbage, and crispy rice salad.

Farrow is collaborating with general manager Hannah Keller on a beverage program centered on fun, simple drinks that can be served with speed. Expect two frozen drinks, including a watermelon negroni, plus other basic cocktails—”things you remember having on the beach,” Farrow says. Canned cocktails and beer, including the Peachtree State, will be available, along with wines served by the glass. The restaurant’s signature lager, the Longhauler, is an ode to the big-rig transport trucks that delivered the raw steel beams to the site.

The name Breaker Breaker came to Brounstein in a dream—straight from the mouth of actor Matthew McConaughey. “I like the word ‘break’ because this is where the BeltLine turns and it’s a good place for people to take a break,” Brounstein explains.

Courtesy of Alex Brounstein

Courtesy of Alex Brounstein

Outside, there will be a walk-up bar and an order window for counter service. About 75 shaded seats will overlook the BeltLine. Inside, expect a bar and approximately 10 tables with full service. “It’s a little more personal for people who want to sit down and enjoy and make it special,” Brounstein says. A rooftop patio bar or lounge will be added later.

Designed by Elizabeth Ingram (the Iberian Pig, Golden Eagle), Breaker Breaker will have wood paneling, wooden tables and floors, and reclaimed lighting. “It’ll look like you washed up on a beach in the ‘70s,” Farrow says. The steel beams and awning were reclaimed from a Stein Steel warehouse nearby.

Courtesy of Alex Brounstein

Tap to enlarge the menu below.