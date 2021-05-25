The Interlock rises on the Westside: Here’s what you’ll find inside

If you’ve been to the Westside recently, you likely noticed the L-shaped building rising at the corner of 14th Street and Howell Mill Road. This is the Interlock, a two-phase, work-live-play creation boasting a boutique hotel, techy, interactive golf, and soon, a lot of food options. The first tenants just opened, with many more planned for the future.

“The goal is to create a walkable, mixed-use environment, says Justin Latone, who oversees the Interlock leasing for developer S.J. Collins. (If you’re wondering, S.J. Collins also developed Chamblee’s Peachtree Station shopping center and the North Decatur Square shopping center.) “Jamestown’s redevelopment of the Westside Provisions District was the catalyst to everything we’re seeing in West Midtown now. This area is unique and authentic and has expanded rapidly.”

He says the Interlock is designed to complement existing hospitality options in the areas, as well as provide day-to-day necessities that don’t currently exist in the area, such as a grocery store and a bank, both of which are planned for the Interlock in the future.

Here’s what to expect and when:

Courtesy of Puttshack

Puttshack

The first Interlock business to open, Puttshack is an indoor, interactive entertainment zone complete with a restaurant and bar. Confused? Think mini golf, but all grown up. The neon-lit space accepts reservations for golf games, but walking in spontaneously is okay, too. Fill up on crispy popcorn cauliflower, wood-fired Thai octopus, and hatch chile cheeseburgers. Wash it down with a Porn Star martini (yes, that’s really the name), made with Absolut Vanilla vodka, passionfruit liqueur, vanilla syrup, lime juice, rose, and passion fruit smoke, or opt for the less provocative-sounding spiced pineapple mezcal margarita.

Photo by Caleb Jones

Bellyard

Now open, boutique hotel Bellyard has 161 rooms, including suites—each with luxurious amenities such as Japanese soaking tubs and foldable writers’ desks. Guests have 24-hour access to a fitness center with Peloton bikes. The hotel will have numerous public spaces, too. There will be 7,000 square feet of event place (inside and out), a 160-seat American tavern called Drawbar, and fresh coffee and pastries from a Saint Germain French Bakery outpost. (More on both of these below.)

Drawbar

Serving breakfast, dinner, and late-night drinks—including 250 spirits—Drawbar boasts an open-air terrace with skyline views. Expect bar-centric snacks and craft tavern fare, plus beer, wine, and cocktails. Dishes include Coca-Cola short ribs toast, tomato and ricotta Johnny cakes, and a garden frittata.

Saint Germain French Bakery

Founded by Decatur native Heather Jourdan-Gassin, Saint Germain French Bakery opened in Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall in 2016. When it opens in June, the Westside patisserie will feature a coffee and tea bar, as well the croissants, chocolates, and macarons the brand has become known for. There will be 30 types of freshly baked French pastries like opera cake, eclairs, fruit tarts, Napoleon, and lemon meringue, plus 18 flavors of gluten-free macarons (including strawberry basil and mango mimosa). For lunch, there will be croque monsieur, quiches, grilled sandwiches, and soups. A wine and champagne list will focus on French, organic, and women-owned vineyards.

Courtesy of Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco

A funky taco shop with locations in Texas, North Carolina, and Illinois, as well as here in Buckhead, Velvet Taco features a casual, colorful atmosphere with counter service. The menu lists more than 20 unique options including a chicken and waffle taco served in a waffle shell. Other items are more traditional, like grilled flank steak and shrimp tacos. The tortillas are hand-made, sauces are mixed in house, and the brisket is slow-roasted for more than 18 hours. There’s a weekly taco special, and red velvet cake for dessert. Look for the Interlock location to open in June with a walk-up window, a covered patio, and a mural paying a tribute to the historic Interlock train system.

Courtesy of Square Feet Studios

Holiday Bar

Establishment co-owner David Reed is opening this bright-and-airy drinking hole across from the Westside Provisions District with his business partner Ryan Covert. Tentatively scheduled for a July launch, Holiday Bar will feature high-top seating, firepits, and fairy lights strung across the space. Primarily an outdoor venue, Holiday will focus on cocktails. The beverage menu is still in the works but may be divided into Old Timey, Negronis, Tiki, Spritzers, and ‘80s/’90s. Everything will be served to-go, as the Holiday space is only 850 square feet and the Interlock has an open-container policy. Not up for alcohol? Holiday will have its own brand of coffee used in espresso drinks (as well as coffee cocktails).

Cathy’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches

Cleveland, Ohio-based Cathy’s serves design-your-own ice cream sandwiches on cookies and churros. Cookie dough, ice cream scoops, and milkshakes are on the menu, too. When Cathy’s opens in the Interlock in July, patrons can choose from seven types of cookies including snickerdoodle and chocolate brownie, 15 flavors of ice cream (coffee ‘n’ cream, anyone?), and 10 toppings, such as toffee and Fruity Pebbles. Sugar rush make you crash? Coffee is available, too.

Slater Hospitality Rooftop

Opening before year’s end, the yet-unnamed Slater Hospitality rooftop includes a 13,000-square-foot restaurant and bar (think of their restaurant Nine Mile Station atop Ponce City Market), private event space, and a second bar with garden seating and firepits. Instead of boardwalk-style games, the roof at the Interlock will have a wading pool and cabanas, so guests can get their sun on.

TruFusion

In time for the winter holidays, exercise brand TruFusion is opening a gym on the Westside. Expect yoga, barre, circuit, HIIT, and Pilates, including numerous heated classes. TruFusion currently has locations across the country.

Kinjo Room & La Lau

MF Sushi’s Alex Kinjo is looking to open a 20-seat, a la carte sushi restaurant called Kinjo Room next year. He’s also opening a more casual Vietnamese spot called La Lau. Expect a takeout window for grabbing Vietnamese coffee and banh mi on-the-go.

Pour Taproom

This popular, self-service, wine-and-beer bar on the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail is bringing its variable-size pours to the Westside. Expect it to open before Thanksgiving.

Other tenants

Additional Phase 1 and 2 plans include Resident Home furnishings, a Georgia Tech incubator, WeWork, Stream Realty, Chase Bank, S.J. Collins, Lovesac Furniture, and Publix.