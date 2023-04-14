TydeTate Kitchen opens on Historic Hotel Row downtown

Courtesy of TydeTate Kitchen

The first restaurant to open in Newport’s redeveloped Historic Hotel Row downtown, TydeTate Kitchen, launches April 15. An expanded version of the Thai stall in the Chattahoochee Food Works, TydeTate will serve homestyle comfort food based on family recipes from sibling owners Sai Untachantr and Bank Bhamaraniyama. (“TydeTate” combines the names of Untachantr’s two sons.)

The 1,155-square-foot space will seat 40, with a couple of additional tables outside. But like at the Works, guests will order at the counter. “There’s plenty of full-service Thai restaurants around,” Untachantr says. “We like the easy vibe. This is a very family-oriented business. We want to share what we like to eat at our family table.”

Courtesy of TydeTate Kitchen

Courtesy of TydeTate Kitchen

Courtesy of TydeTate Kitchen

With a coastal look and a neon sign that reads “TTK sabai sabai,” which roughly translates to “TydeTate Kitchen taking it easy,” the restaurant is designed for convenience. Food is served in disposable containers; drinks can be ordered separately at the bar. Expect a few imported beers and wines, with a focus on light craft cocktails made with fresh ingredients (think basil, lychee, passionfruit, and tamarind). Options include the Red Cheeks (vodka, lychee, lemon juice, elderflower, and tajin), Lil’ Hottie (tequila, jalapeno, basil, and lime juice), and Passion Fizz (rum, passion fruit nectar, mint, and lime juice).

The same menu will be offered for lunch and dinner, featuring all the favorites from the Works’ location (basil chicken, panang curry beef, and chicken curry puffs, to name a few), plus new planned items like pork skewers with mango sticky rice, chicken satay, and some soups. “We’ll see how the crowd likes our menu and add more street food and specials,” Untachantr says.

Courtesy of TydeTate Kitchen

Courtesy of TydeTate Kitchen

Street parking is available, and a paid lot is located nearby at 135 Forsyth Street Southwest. The restaurant does not validate, but the first 30 minutes are free. Other restaurants targeting a 2023 opening in the area include Liz & Leon’s from chef Bella Jones, Spiller Park coffee, and Pizza Clementine and Thirteenth Floor cocktail bar (from the team behind Skyline Park and Leave of Absence).

Check out the opening menu below.