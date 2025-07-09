Vegan eatery Mission Burger Co. lands in Atlanta

Courtesy of Bemore

Isaac Mogannam calls himself a “recovering meat eater.” Cofounder of Mission Burger Co., an Austin-based vegan comfort food spot, Mogannam hasn’t eaten meat in eight years. Yet he used to own a cheesesteak shop.

He began questioning the ethics of eating meat in 2010. His father owned a gourmet burger restaurant called Burgermeister, and Mogannam tried to help him source the most sustainable meat. “It affected me—seeing all these slaughterhouses—even the most ethical ones,” he says. “If I wouldn’t eat my dog, why would I eat another animal?”

In 2014, he moved from San Francisco to Austin and launched vegan Plow burger. He sold his stake after Covid and created Mission Burger in 2023 with his best friend Michael Limongelli. After spending more time in Atlanta with his now-wife (who works here), he decided to bring the plant-based concept to the Upper Westside.

Courtesy of Bemore

“It’s about being better to our body and our planet,” he explains. “We make and present our food in a way that doesn’t look, taste, feel, or smell like plant-based food. People can have a real, nostalgic, visceral connection with the dishes.”

Located in a former Urban Wings off Collier Road near Patrick’s Sub Shop and DAS BBQ, Mission Burger serves plant-based burgers, chicken sandwiches, reubens, brisket mac ‘n’ cheese, and more using a variety of vegan meat substitutes ranging from Impossible to Gardein Ultimate Chicken to Be Hive seitan.

Popular items include the Crunchwrap (Impossible Carne Asada, house-made queso, crispy tostada shell, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream), smoked brisket burger, and breakfast burrito. “We’re replicating the classics most of us grew up with in our American culture,” Mogannam says.

Courtesy of Be more

Fries come with loaded with “cheese,” garlic, “cheesesteak,” and other options. All sauces—including chipotle aioli and ranch—are made onsite without eggs or dairy. Bread comes from Best Bread Baking Co. in Chamblee.

Despite being an order-at-the-counter establishment, Mission Burger prioritizes hospitality, welcoming every guest with a warm chocolate chip cookie while guiding them through the digital ordering kiosks. Allergen information is prevalent throughout the ordering experience, too.

Food can be enjoyed at one of the eight tables in the restaurant, or outside on the deck. Juices and desserts, including soft serve, are available, with some from local partners such as Flour + Time. Plus, Mogannam says he’s planning to make banana pudding in house soon.