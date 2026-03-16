Viral breakfast chain Eggslut cracks its first egg in the South

Courtesy of Eggslut

Few breakfast chains inspire the kind of cult devotion that Eggslut does. Founded in 2011 by chef Alvin Cailan in Los Angeles as a food truck-turned-stall, the playful, chef-driven concept went viral for its glossy brioche buns, custardy soft‑scrambled eggs, and photogenic sandwiches. That mix of comfort, quality ingredients, and internet buzz has helped turn Eggslut into a global name.

Now, Atlantans can taste it for themselves. Eggslut officially opened inside the new Moxy Atlanta Downtown hotel on March 5, marking the brand’s first Georgia location and the first in the South. The counter-service restaurant operates out of the hotel’s lobby, offering breakfast sandwiches all day along with extended late-night hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Eggslut has such a bold personality,” says GM Alfonce McKinney, general manager of the Moxy Atlanta Downtown. “It’s playful, the food is amazing, and it has a cult following built on quality and simplicity.”

Courtesy of Eggslut

Fan favorites include the Fairfax (soft-scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar, caramelized onions, and sriracha mayonnaise on a brioche bun), the Slut (coddled egg atop potato puree served in a jar with baguette slices), and the Gaucho (seared wagyu tri-tip steak with an over-medium egg, red onion, arugula, and chimichurri). Other options include truffle hash browns cooked in duck fat, a cheeseburger topped with a cage‑free egg, classic egg salad, and French toast sticks.

While five core breakfast sandwiches anchor the menu at every Eggslut location, the restaurant offers “secret menu” items and regional spins, including the Dirty Bird with fried chicken, the Bricky with brisket and peach glaze, and rosemary French fries served at night. Breakfast is available all day, with these additional options rolling out after 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Eggslut

An obsessive attention to ingredients is a defining part of the brand, says McKinney, who spent three weeks learning the Eggslut ways in L.A. Eggslut evaluates every component closely, from eggs sourced from California to the custom bun recipe that had to be recreated by a local bakery. Coffee comes via a partnership with West End’s Portrait Coffee, offering cold brew, lattes, and hot coffee, while Bar Moxy serves cocktails nearby.

The space features concrete floors and walls, a neon Eggslut sign, and a walk‑up window. Outdoor tables and the hotel lobby have quickly become gathering spots, with patrons playing the hotel’s board games and treating the Moxy like a shared living room, McKinney says.

Discounted garage parking is available with validation. A second Eggslut location is set to open at SPX Alley near Krog Street Market in the coming months.