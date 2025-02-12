21 Reasons We Love Atlanta: Reasons YOU love Atlanta

We asked, you answered: Here are some of the things you love most about this city

Photograph by David Walter Banks

@only1katy | Eclectic people, a restaurant for every taste, lots of old trees.

@atlanta_houseplants | Atlanta’s vibrant energy and welcoming spirit always make me proud to call this city home. For me, it’s the perfect blend of Southern charm and big-city excitement.

@anabelprince_ | We’re unserious. this city is goofy as hell and i love it.

@literary.lens | The people and the culture. It’s like a city but also a small town. It feels like we’re all in things together.

@reese_mccranie | For me it’s @atlairport because I can GTFO of America with speed and efficiency.

@julianna_chen | All the stuff people clown atlanta for—chicken wing bones everywhere, how every restaurant HAS to feel like the club—is also what i love about atl . . . it’s a city unconcerned with taking itself seriously and it fully owns its most cringe parts.

@granthenryakasisterlouisa | I love that every neighborhood has an authentic soul that coexists with, and complements, its adjacent neighborhoods. Blink twice and it’s changed, just like the weather here.

@paul_brach | It is far enough south that the winter wind doesn’t suck the air out of your lungs and we rarely get snow. When we do get snow, the governor declares a state of emergency and we all just stay home for 3 days until it melts.

And you really love Kevin the Rollerblader: Our Instagram post about the Beltline-skating-and-singing legend was one of your favorites of 2024!

@slvines | ALWAYS makes my day for Skate King Kevin to look me straight in the eye and SING the MOST ENCOURAGING LINE from a familiar tune

Back to 21 Reasons We Love Atlanta.

This article appears in our February 2025 issue.