This Atlanta gym knows women need to work out differently to see results

Photograph by Gabriella Valladares

Founders Katie Wetzel and Erin McDevitt opened Gain Gym in Reynoldstown last month as a women-only fitness space, driven by their experience with Atlanta’s competitive gym scene. “We realized women want a place to feel welcome, invited, safe, and where they can learn to lift without feeling judged,” says Wetzel.

So far, Gain has welcomed women of all ages, from teenagers to those over 65. The class sizes are limited to 10 women, creating an intimate setting that allows them to have a more hands-on experience. It’s also one that has fostered genuine community connections.

Photograph by Gabriella Valladares

“There’s been a lot of really cool connections made between women who are in the same time of life, like all commiserating about perimenopause,” says Wetzel. “They hold each other accountable when they come in, and they push each other towards new thresholds of fitness they didn’t think possible based on where they are in life,” she says.

Each class follows a structured format. There’s a warm-up with foundational circuits including core and balance work, power lifts like deadlifts and squats, accessory lifts, heart-rate-raising activity, and cool-down. The pace is intentionally lively but not back-breaking.

“Whether it’s returning from injury and trying to get confidence and strength back, or our clients who are in their 60s trying to stay in shape for their grandkids, there’s really something for everyone,” Wetzel explains.

Photograph by Gabriella Valladares

The female-focused environment allows the trainers to address their clients’ unique needs. McDevitt gives an example: When it comes to hormones and fat loss, men and women could follow identical protocols, but men typically see results ten times faster. “It’s because of our [menstrual] cycle changes and hormone phases. We don’t have the energy, strength, or the endurance to complete a workout, but men can go hard and hit the same every single time,” she explains. “It makes a difference having a woman [trainer] who comes in with compassion and understanding.”

Many women have ended up at Gain because they’ve been told they need to strength train, but they have been intimidated by a typical gym experience. The community aspect is the cherry on top. “We want you to feel a part of our community and support you in reaching your goals,” says McDevitt.