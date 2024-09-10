Glass walls and pocket gardens blur the lines between inside and outside in this Buckhead home

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Frank Lloyd Wright is credited with coining the phrase “organic architecture,” which blends modern design and natural elements. He famously said, “The good building is not one that hurts the landscape, but one which makes the landscape more beautiful than it was before the building was built.”

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Architect Scott West channeled Wright’s philosophy when designing this Buckhead house for a family of four. He used natural materials like wood, stone, and concrete throughout the structure. Ipe ceilings stretch across glass transom windows and out above the terrace. Marble with dramatic veining functions as art. Glass-walled “pocket gardens” are tucked into the entry, primary suite, and even the basement garage to add organic texture. And, most dramatically, a 40-foot-long wall of retractable glass panels stretches across the entire back of the house, literally erasing the line between indoors and out.

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Photograph by Jeff Herr

“The way the house flows from one room to the next and also to the outside, it feels like one continuous space,” says project designer Whitney Ray of Wyeth Ray Interiors. “You have to walk through the spine of the house to get to any other part, so the family uses the entire home.”

From a practical standpoint, the owners craved a single-floor lifestyle. They had lived in a four-story townhouse when their children, now teenagers, were born. “We had always said that if we were ever able to build our own home, we wanted a ranch,” says the wife. Another benefit is that the expansive space allows for a subterranean garage large enough to accommodate the owners’ sports car collection.

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Photograph by Jeff Herr

The husband develops luxury hotels, so the home’s aesthetic was also influenced by the couple’s extensive travels, especially to Asia. They gravitate toward dramatic, luxurious materials with fewer accessories. Furniture is clean-lined and upholstered in mostly dark neutrals, with hints of navy. Accessories are kept to a minimum. And, outside, pom-pom trees, bamboo, and tall grasses add moments of zen.

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Photograph by Jeff Herr

“The home feels like a luxurious, faraway space, but it’s very much in the city,” says Whitney. “There’s something magical. If you look through the trees, you see buildings, but it also feels intimate.”

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Photograph by Jeff Herr

RESOURCES | Architecture Scott West, West Architecture Studio Design Whitney Ray, Wyeth Ray Interiors Builder Principle Builders Group Primary bedroom Headboard and rails: Grant Trick Furnishings. Drapery: The Drapery Room. Lounge chair near pool wall: Poliform through Switch Modern. Side table: B.D. Jeffries. Nightstand: Poliform. Pendants: Vibia through Illuminations. Lounge chair near shower garden: Mattaliano through Paul+. Floor Lamp: Fuse Lighting through Paul+. Coffee table: Minotti. Chaise: Flexform. Primary bath Pendants: Visual Comfort & Co. Chair: Redefined Home. Stone: Temmer. Plumbing fixtures: Waterworks. Entry hall Stool: Wyeth Ray Interiors. Ceiling fixture: Tom Dixon through Switch Modern. Great room Sofa/sectional: Poliform through Switch Modern. Lounge chairs: Poliform through Switch Modern. Coffee Table: Poliform. Bench: Grant Trick Furnishings. Side table: Flexform through Switch Modern. Rug: Designer Carpets. Sliding glass panels: OTIIMA USA. Kitchen Counter stools: Poliform through Switch Modern. Stone: Pietra. Plumbing fixtures: Dornbracht. Cabinetry: Poliform through Switch Modern. Dining area Dining table: Poliform. Chairs: Poliform through Switch Modern. Console: Wyeth Ray Interiors. Chandelier: Ochre through R. Hughes. Outdoor Ceiling fixtures: Palecek.

This article appears in our Summer 2024 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.