Room Envy: At this lake house, a camp-style bath accommodates extra guests

Photograph by Ali Harper

At this Lake Martin vacation home, a bunk room and bath accommodate extra guests. “In lake houses, a camp-style bath allows multiple people to use the bathroom at the same time,” says Atlanta architect Bryan Jones of Jones Pierce Studios.

Sink savvy

A trough sink with multiple faucets reinforces the idea that more than one person can use it, says interior designer Jamie Krywicki Wilson. She chose this black-bottomed basin by Kohler to reference dark tones elsewhere in the house.

Walk on it

A concrete floor sealed with a clear matte finish is budget friendly and fits the utilitarian look. The rug from Dash & Albert is sporty and softens the hard surfaces.

Mirror image

To get the look she wanted, Wilson commissioned a custom, wood-trimmed mirror from Atlanta Design Group.

Little lights

Small white sconces from One Forty Three continue the New England–style vibe.

Designer tip: The least expensive element—a can of green paint—makes the most impact. “I had the walls painted one-third green and two-thirds white as a different take on a ‘paint-stripe’ approach,” says Wilson, who selected “Caldwell Green” by Benjamin Moore for its resemblance to lake water.

This article appears in our September 2022 issue.