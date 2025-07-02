10 fun things to do for Fourth of July 2025 in metro Atlanta

Photograph by Paul McPherson

Peachtree Road Race

When: July 4

Where: Lenox Square to Piedmont Park

Cost: Free to Spectate

Details: Come watch as runners embark on Atlanta’s long-standing Peachtree Road Race that starts in Lenox Square and finishes in Piedmont Park. Famous as the largest 10k race in the world, the race boasts 55,000 runners, all ready to celebrate the fourth in the sweltering Georgia heat on Peachtree Road.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain

When: Through July 7

Where: Stone Mountain Park

Cost: $5–30.99 for light show tickets, $20 parking

Details: Every night through July 7 at Stone Mountain Park, the sky will be illuminated by 250 choreographed drones, flame cannons, laser projections, and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang. Before the show, you can bring food for a picnic or explore the park to make the most of this year’s holiday.

Dunwoody 4th of July Parade

When: July 4

Where: Dunwoody (or more specifically, the intersection of Mount Vernon and Jett Ferry Roads to Dunwoody Village)

Cost: Free

Details: Beginning at 9 a.m. on July 4, the streets of Dunwoody will be flooded by the largest July 4th parade in Georgia. You can expect to see floats, marching bands, vintage cars, and animals during the hour-long parade, with the “Red, White & YOU” theme this year to celebrate both Independence Day and the local community. Make sure to bring chairs and water for comfortable viewing.

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration

When: July 3–6

Where: Six Flags Over Georgia

Cost: $25 (park admission not included), $75 for the VIP Fireworks Party

Details: If you’re making a trip to Six Flags Over Georgia around July 4, it’s worth sticking around for the fireworks show after a day of roaming the amusement park. Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Over Georgia’s water park, will host a VIP Fireworks Party with food and entertainment for viewing the light show each night.

4th in the Park

When: July 4

Where: Marietta Square

Cost: Free

Details: A day-long schedule of family-friendly celebrations in Marietta kicks off with the Let Freedom Ring Parade at 10 a.m., followed by food, arts and crafts, and carnival games at Marietta Square. You can also spend the night listening to live music, with performances by Atlanta-native Cat Carter and Chuck Martin and the Line Up before a fireworks show after dark.

Red’s Beer Garden 5th Annual Hot Dog Eating Competition

When: July 5

Where: Red’s Beer Garden

Cost: $12 to compete

Details: Bringing the drama of the infamous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest to your backyard is Red’s Beer Garden’s fifth iteration of their own hot dog eating competition. At 2 p.m., competitors will face off for a grand prize of $200 and a 4-pack of hard seltzer. (Last year’s winner managed to eat 11 hot dogs in 10 minutes.) Stay for food, giveaways, beer, and a hot dog or two if you’re still hungry.

Chamblee Rocks: 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Chamblee City Hall

Cost: Free

Details: Chamblee combines its Fourth of July celebrations with their Summer Concert series for a night full of live music, local food, and fireworks. Starting at 6:30 p.m., bring your lawn chairs, lay out your blankets, and get cozy by the lawn of Chamblee City Hall for an unforgettable night of red, white, and blue festivities. Event continues until 10:30 p.m.

Decatur’s Pied Piper Parade

When: July 4

Where: Decatur Square

Cost: Free

Details: Anyone and everyone can join in on this fun parade. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Decatur, goes through the heart of downtown, and ends at the greenspace on the corner of Commerce Drive and Trinity Place. There, you can grab a bite from a food truck or local restaurants and enjoy live music while you wait for the fireworks, which are scheduled for 9 p.m.

Chastain Park Parade

When: July 4

Where: Chastain Park Playground

Cost: Free

Details: Chastain’s annual 4th of July Parade kicks off at 10:45 a.m. near the amphitheater on Alex Cooley Drive and winds to the playground, where food from vendors including Chick-fil-A and King of Pops await. Kids can enjoy activities such as face painting and a balloon artist, as well as a fireworks display to conclude the day.

Little Five Points: Picnic Before the BOOM!

When: July 4

Where: Little Five Points Community Center

Cost: Free

Details: From 3-7 p.m., the Little Five Points Community Center hosts a picnic for the whole family—including your four-legged friends—well before fireworks shows begin. The old-fashioned event promises a calm and comfortable environment with live music, lawn games, potluck-style treats, and more.