5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: April 12-17

Photograph courtesy of Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

When: Friday, April 12 to Sunday April 14

Where: Piedmont Park

Cost: Free, VIP options $40-$80

Details: The beloved spring festival is back for its 88th year, featuring an artist market of local crafts and handmade goods, music from a range of international artists, a 5k race, and plenty of activities for kids and teens, including amusement park rides. Stroll through Piedmont Park to enjoy the city’s longest-running fine arts festival. A VIP “Party in the Park” tent will offer prime viewing access of the main stage, bathrooms, and a beer, wine, and cocktail tasting.

Kountry Wayne: The King of Hearts Tour

When: Friday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fox Theatre

Cost: $43-$83

Details: The insouciant Georgia-born comedian is fresh off a popular Netflix special and bringing his show to Atlanta for one night only at the Fox Theatre. Wayne riffs on fatherhood, the eternal debate on men versus women, and the role of faith in his life.

Thrift Pony’s Giant Secondhand Clothing Sale

When: Saturday, April 13 to Sunday, 14, 10-5pm

Where: Little Five Points Community Center, Little Five Points

Cost: Free

Details: The popular Charlotte-based thrift store is bringing its bright pink thrift-store bus to Atlanta for a truly gigantic two-day consignment sale in Little Five Points. Bargain shoppers will find gently used men’s and women’s clothing from popular brands like Madewell, Nike, and Anthropologie. Those interested in selling their clothes at the event can make an appointment to bring clothes to sell; you’ll make a 50 percent commission on anything that sells, with the option to donate the rest afterwards or pick it back up.

Amplify Decatur Festival

When: Saturday, April 13, 3-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown Decatur Square, Eddie’s Attic, and nearby venues

Cost: $65-$275

Details: Enjoy a stellar lineup of musical guests at one of Decatur’s most popular festivals. This partnership between the City of Decatur and Eddie’s Attic features headliner Melissa Etheridge, along with Dawes, Blind Boys of Alabama, and others, plus a Decatur High School Battle of the Bands. Proceeds from the concert go to Decatur Cooperative Ministry and the Decatur Education Foundation. The ticketed concert is Saturday, but enjoy other free events, musical and otherwise, at spots around Decatur on Friday, as well as a comedy show Thursday and a Bruce Springsteen tribute concert on Sunday (both ticketed).

Monster Jam Live

When: Saturday April 13, 7 p.m., Sunday April 14, 3 p.m.

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Cost: $30-$70, plus extra ticketed events

Details: You don’t have to love cars to have a great time at a monster truck rally. Kids of all ages will enjoy the unique thrill of enormous trucks pulling jaw-dropping stunts, none of which are safe to try at home. The two-hour show is bracketed by other events, including a Pit Party (tickets sold separately), where you can see the trucks up close and get autographs with the drivers.

Sports corner: Atlanta home games

The Braves take on the Mets at home at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11. Info here.

take on the Mets at home at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11. Info here. The Hawks face the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 10. Info here.

face the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 10. Info here. Atlanta United takes on Philadelphia FC at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday, April 14. Info here.