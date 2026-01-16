5 ways to treat yourself in Atlanta this year

Photograph by The Sintoses

Tickle the tastebuds with viral Dubai chocolate

Dubai chocolate has taken the world by storm, but you don’t need a passport to indulge in this tasty trend. Several metro Atlanta spots are putting their own luxe spin on the decadent treat, which features thick chocolate layered with pistachio cream, tahini, and crunchy kataifi (shredded filo). Head to Confections Bakery and Cafe (Johns Creek, Duluth, or Suwanee) to try the salted Dubai chocolate breads or MOTW Coffee & Pastries (Alpharetta) for Dubai chocolate cakes and fruit. At WowBooza (Duluth), Dubai chocolate is the inspiration for milkshakes and Labubu-shaped bars: We love the Labubu Dubai chocolate strawberry cups ($23), a decadent splurge that tastes as extra as it looks.

Indulge in a celeb-loved, top-of-the-line facial

Artisan Beauté’s Aquagold Fine Touch facial ($1,000) uses 24K gold–plated painless needles in this microinfusion procedure that is beloved by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian. The treatment, available at both Artisan Beauté locations, in Buckhead and the Westside, promises to add radiance and improve texture for a glowy, dewy, and event-ready finish. The painless procedure uses microdoses of neurotoxins, vitamins, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid, which plump and refine the skin. Unlike more invasive procedures, this one has no recovery time, with the best results seen about five to seven days after the procedure. The glow lasts between 8 to 12 weeks. Make it even more luxurious by treating yourself to medical-grade skincare on your way out, from brands such as Biologique Recherche and Augustinus Bader.

Imbibe in style with Bar Margot’s Dogwood Blossom cocktail

Nestled inside Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, Bar Margot can’t be beat for an extraluxe drinking experience. Cozy up to a seat at the bar or head to a drinks table to sip the delectable, if wallet-busting, Dogwood Blossom cocktail ($40). This tipple includes Sake Ono Junmai Daiginjo and the aperitif wine Cocchi Americano. It’s topped off with Belvedere 10 vodka—a top-shelf collaboration with Atlanta icon Future—which involves a 10-step distilling process, including resting the single-harvest rye for 10 months. This delicious splurge is the perfect accoutrement for one of the bar’s lively DJ sets on Friday or Saturday nights.

Reward cravings high- and low-brow with caviar fries

The trend of topping things with salty, flavor-bursting caviar may not be new, but it’s been perfected at Buckhead Village District’s Carmel Woodfire Seafood & Oyster Bar. Crisp, thin french fries are piled high on a plate and doused with punchy crème fraiche and creamy béarnaise. A heaping portion of briny, decadent fish eggs is plopped on top to cut through the fat. The portion is large enough to share and, at $22 a pop, is somewhat affordable, given the ingredients.

Create your own signature personal fragrance

Maison Chémin, created by perfumer November Nichols, provides the ultimate olfactory experience. First, Nichols sits with you to complete a lifestyle assessment at her Armour Yards studio, carefully considering everything from your activity levels and sweat habits to any specific allergies. Then she pulls from a library of 500 fragrance notes to create your custom scent. One of Maison Chémin’s master artisans crafts the aroma on-site, which can be used to create perfumes, oils, skin butters, and more. The fragrance is kept on file so that you never have to worry about it being discontinued. The by-appointment-only services range from $495 to $1,500.



This article appears in our January 2026 issue.