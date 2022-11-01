Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston at age 28

Photograph by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Takeoff, the Grammy-nominated rapper who made up one-third of Atlanta superstar group Migos, was killed early Tuesday morning at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Houston police responded to a shooting at 810 Bowling & Billiards just after 2:30 a.m., where the rapper, whose real name is Kirsnick Ball, was found dead at the scene. He had attended a private party at the bowling alley along with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset grew up together in Gwinnett County and released their first mixtape as Migos in 2011. They rose to fame in 2013 with their single “Versace.” Their 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and that same year, they guest-starred on an episode of Donald Glover’s Atlanta as a fictional version of themselves. (Glover also famously gave them a shout-out during his 2017 Emmy acceptance speech.) Takeoff released a solo album, The Last Rocket, in 2018, and last week, he and Quavo released an album together, Only Built for Infinity Links.

As news spread of his death on Tuesday, Atlantans took to social media to remember the rapper and express their grief:

As part of the generation that literally grew up with the Migos, this hurts more than I can put into words. I remember when YRN first dropped and everyone in Gwinnett was so excited to finally see a group representing the north part of town.😞💔#RIPTakeoff — Joi Dukes Fox 5 (@JoiDukesTV) November 1, 2022

This is heartbreaking news and a tragic loss to GA and the music industry. Born and raised in Gwinnett County, Kirshnik Khari Ball influenced Hip Hop and our Culture beyond measure. My condolences are with Takeoff’s family, friends and all those who were inspired by his talent. https://t.co/5SI04LzTau — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 1, 2022

Really sad day for music and for Gwinnett. Takeoff is a legend everywhere, but in G-Co he is absolutely loved. The kindest, most humble, most caring man with the best sense of humor. All my thoughts and prayers to those closest to him who are dealing with unimaginable loss. RIP. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 1, 2022

He was 28. Takeoff, the then-kid who convinced his uncle (Quavo) to start rapping then helped change the flow of rap. The undisputed best rapper in Migos (his uncle told me so himself just a few months ago). What a loss. — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) November 1, 2022

#Takeoff, I mourn that such frivolous violence has ended your life. My heart goes out to Takeoff’s family and to all who are devastated by his death. We have a lot of work to do in transforming the culture of violence into a culture of community awareness and care. pic.twitter.com/dEu6nsGauC — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 1, 2022

Rest in Peace Kirshnik “Takeoff” Khari Ball Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/27UbMtCLkY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 1, 2022

Today, Georgia lost one of our own. My heart goes out to Takeoff’s family, friends, and everyone in our state and around the world who loved his music. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/fjjVGYvkeR — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) November 1, 2022

We are heartbroken over the passing of Takeoff, a passionate Hawks fan and pillar of Atlanta culture. Sending our love to his family, friends, and all who are mourning his loss today. pic.twitter.com/amqFhkIUqR — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2022

They all represent Georgia so well. They all give back to Atlanta.

Each one of them is supremely talented on their own and incredible together. Truly devastated for Migos this morning.

RIP Takeoff. Atlanta is with y’all. (📸 @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/vPQn1dtQQE — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) November 1, 2022

RIP to Atlanta’s own Takeoff. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/lrZq3oE4sf — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 1, 2022