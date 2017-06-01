Splash into summer with these 23 events for Atlanta families in June

Photograph courtesy of Atlanta Strees Alive

Through 7/15

Ribbit the Exhibit

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Tuesday through Sunday)

Cost: Free with admission ($8 for adults; $5 for ages 3 to 12; free for kids 2 and under)

What: The Gainesville branch of the ABG hosts an exhibition of 23 large copper frog sculptures from North Carolina metal artist Andy Cobb.

Through 10/29

The Curious Garden

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free with admission ($21.95 for adults, $15.95 for kids ages 3 to 15, free for kids 2 and under)

What: Every spring the Atlanta Botanical Garden decks itself out with a special art exhibition, and this year the event will coincide with the opening of the Skyline Garden, which offers breathtaking city views. Throughout the garden, find 11 site-specific installations by Adam Schwerner, an artist who designs gardens for Disneyland, and one of the highlights is a grove of candy-colored trees that look as though they were lifted straight out of Fantasia.

Through 1/21/18

Painter and Poet: The Wonderful World of Ashley Bryan

Where: High Museum of Art

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Tuesday through Thursday, Saturday); 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Friday); 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Sunday)

Cost: Free with admission ($14.50 ages 6 and up; free for kids 5 and under)

What: The High continues its series of picture-book exhibitions with this show highlighting the work of 93-year-old Ashley Bryan. Taken together, his books—many of which draw on the black oral tradition—are a timeless celebration of African American experiences. Visitors can see over 70 works of art from 20 of Bryan’s books (all displayed at kid-height) and stick around for storytelling.

6/2-8/13

Robin Hood

Where: Serenbe Playhouse

When: 11 a.m. (Friday and Saturday), 2 p.m. (Sunday)

Cost: $10 to $20

What: Robin Hood and his band of merry men will fly through the forest via zip line in this immersive, all-ages outdoor play.

6/3

Robots Day

Where: Fernbank Museum of Natural History

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free with admission ($18 for adults; $16 for kids 3 to 12; free for kids 2 and under)

What: Meet real robots, learn more about artificial intelligence, see demonstrations from local robotics groups, and work on robot-themed crafts at Fernbank’s STEM-focused day.

6/3

Where the Wild Things Are

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts

When: 1 p.m.

Cost: $10.50 (free for members)

What: The Center for Puppetry Arts screens the 2009 Spike Jonze film, which is based on Maurice Sendak’s darkly fanciful children’s book about a naughty boy who is taken in by a group of terrible beasts.

6/3-4

SummerFest

Where: Virginia-Highland

When: All day

Cost: Free (some events require additional fees)

What: This annual arts event draws a (huge) all-ages crowd, but special events for little ones include a Tot Trot (race for children 7 and under) and KidsFest featuring crafts and games.

6/3-4

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday), noon to 5 p.m. (Sunday)

Cost: $12 ($8 for CNC members)

What: Watch as butterflies are released and take flight, wait for a Painted Lady to land on your shoulder in the encounter tent, enjoy live kid-friendly music and face painting, and slurp up a King of Pops treat at this annual event.

6/5-7/22

Roswell Summer Puppet Series

Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center

When: 10 a.m. (Monday through Saturday), 1:30 p.m. (Wednesday and Friday only)

Cost: $5 for ages 2 and up; free for kids under 2

What: Roswell’s annual series features a different puppet show every week, including familiar tales like Rumpelstiltzken, Robin Hood, Beauty and the Beast, and Pinocchio.

6/9-25

Beauty and the Beast

Where: Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

When: Various

Cost: $33 to $58

What: Atlanta’s Lyric Theatre stages a play based on the Disney animated film.

6/10-17

Atlanta Cycling Festival

Where: Various

When: Various

Cost: Various

What: Now in its fourth year, this weeklong fest celebrates the two-wheeler experience and includes special themed bike rides, classes, parties, even a bike yard sale. Last year drew more than 3,300 riders of all ages.

6/10-7/16

The Dancing Granny

Where: Various

When: 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. (Tuesday through Friday), 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Saturday), 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (Sunday)

Cost: $15 for adults; $8 for kids ages 6 to 17; free for kids ages 3 to 5

What: Be among the first to see this world-premiere play based on the book by Newberry-winning children’s book author Ashley Bryan, whose work is also featured in a special exhibition at the High Museum. The musical will be performed at three different locations in the metro area: Oglethorpe University, The Galloway School, and Spelman College.

6/10-9/4

Blue Man Group: Making Waves

Where: Children’s Museum of Atlanta

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Cost: Free with admission ($14.95; free for babies 1 year and under)

What: Explore this multi-sensory, interactive exhibition focused on sound, science, and art. Play sand drums, “tube phones,” and instruments made out of PVC pipes, then screen a unique Blue Man Group performance in the surround sound theater.

6/11

Atlanta Streets Alive

Where: Westside (Marietta Street and Howell Mill Road)

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Take a stroll or bike ride along this brand-new, car-free route from Streets Alive, timed to coincide with the Atlanta Cycling Festival.

6/16

Summer In the City

Where: Decatur Square

When: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Sixty tons of sand transform the Decatur Square into a beach setting perfect for castle-building, fruity drinks, funnel cakes, and live music and dancing. New this year: Pop-up performances from stilt walkers, fire twirlers, and more.

6/17

Juneteenth

Where: Oakland Cemetery

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

What: Since slavery was abolished in 1865, Juneteenth has been celebrated to mark the anniversary of the event. At Oakland Cemetery, take a guided walking tour of the African American burial grounds (including a special kids walking tour) and participate in a cultural scavenger hunt (also for kids).

6/17

In the Heights

Where: Duluth Town Green

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Aurora Theatre presents a free, open-air performance of this musical by Lin Manuel-Miranda (yep, the Hamilton guy), which recently won three Suzi Bass Awards for its staging last fall by Aurora and Theatrical Outfit.

6/17-18

Juneteenth

Where: Atlanta History Center

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: The History Center celebrates Juneteenth with a free admission day. Show up for immersive theater performances, special activities that explore themes of history and freedom, and crafts.

6/17-8/27

Mammoths and Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age

Where: Fernbank Museum of Natural History

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Saturday); noon to 5 p.m. (Sunday)

Cost: Free with admission ($18 for adults; $16 for kids 3 to 12; free for kids 2 and under)

What: What’s the difference between a mammoth and a mastodon? What other giant animals did they live among? What did their fur feel like, and how big were their teeth? Explore these Ice Age creatures in Fernbank’s interactive exhibition, then head to the giant screen to watch Titans of the Ice Age.

6/20-7/23

Cinderella Della Circus

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts

When: 10 a.m. and noon (Tuesday through Friday), 11 a.m. (Saturday only), 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Cost: $11.25 to $19.50 (free for kids 2 and under)

What: This high-flying show fuses fairy tales, magic, circus arts, and puppetry. For ages 4 and up.

6/23-25

AthFest

Where: Athens, Georgia

When: KidsFest runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Friday), 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Saturday), 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Sunday)

Cost: Free

What: AthFest, an annual arts and music festival in downtown Athens, also welcomes little ones to KidsFest. Watch kid-friendly bands (including middle- and high-school music acts), work on arts and crafts projects, cut loose in a bounce house, and more.

6/24

Great American Backyard Campout

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: $60 per family ($40 for members)

What: Camp under the stars at Chattahoochee Nature Center. You’ll go on a guided night hike, see a rehabilitated animal up close, and roast marshmallows by the campfire.

6/24-11/26

Merry Go Zoo

Where: Sifly Piazza at Woodruff Arts Center

When: All day

Cost: Free

What: The High Museum hosts another outdoor exhibition of whimsical work by sculptor Jaime Hayon, who created last year’s TioVio. This time his large-scale, colorful creations double as spinning merry-go-rounds, so kids can hop on or give them a whirl.