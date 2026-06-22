Mirae in Brookhaven blends Korean tradition with modern ambition

Photograph by Martha Williams

The moment the Shrimp Toast Menbosha hits the table, it’s clear Mirae operates at a different level. Minced shrimp is packed between bite-sized rounds of white bread, fried to a shattering crisp, and topped with tangy dots of yuzu aioli. Each crunch recalls both a Korean pantry and a Chinese dim sum cart. The $18 appetizer’s inspiration came from a similar dish the owners’ son loved on a recent family trip in Korea. Not only is the shrimp toast striking in texture and plating, it is also a mission statement: Mirae is rooted in Korean heritage and filtered through a cross-cultural lens with the precision of upscale dining.

Mirae, meaning “future” in Korean, opened in Brookhaven in January on Dresden Drive, a short distance from Buford Highway. Most dishes draw on the Korean upbringing of husband-and-wife team John and Grace Lee, owners of the always-packed Fudo in Chamblee. With Mirae, the Lees argue that Korean cuisine can anchor an upscale dining experience without being softened, simplified, or stripped of its identity.

The decor matches the restaurant’s intent. Although the space features exposed ceilings and concrete walls, it feels sexy and special. The glowing paper screens that take up much of one wall soften the atmosphere, and a large bonsai sits at the dining room’s center. An illuminated open kitchen demands attention in the dimly lit space. Servers offer guidance without being intrusive and seem genuinely excited about each dish as they tell its origin story. As dining here costs about $75 per person with drinks, that level of service is important.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Though the confit cabbage salad ($12) isn’t strictly a salad, it’s a must for those who enjoy bold, bitter, and smoky flavors. Each buttery petal of cabbage is so soft, it can be twirled like pasta when swiped through the slick of umami-rich black-garlic puree and miso emulsion that accompany it. A hand roll of shoyu zuke bluefin tuna ($18) arrives with crisp seaweed, gochujang-flavored tuna filling, and caviar—thoughtfully cut into bite-sized pieces and arranged on a gold-latticed box. However, the palate quickly becomes overwhelmed by the powerful combination of flavors in the overly minced tuna filling. A rougher chop and less filling would give the hand roll the textural contrast it needs. The kitchen, thankfully, regains its footing with the main dishes.

The matsukasa yaki (market price) is a true stunner. A Japanese red snapper fillet on a bed of sliced king oyster mushrooms swims in a truffle-laden consommé. The rice crackers on top of the fish sizzle as servers pour hot oil on them tableside. It’s a sleeper hit with a side of showmanship. The claypot chicken ($26) has sliced chicken thighs served over a crispy, tahdig-like rice bottom, topped with Shanghai bok choy and truffled soy sauce that brings it all together.

Braised short ribs ($38), slow-cooked for six hours until they are soothingly tender, and served with wasabi mashed potatoes and candied carrots, evoke the same notes of anise and five spice you’d find in Chinese beef noodle soup. It’s a rich dish for meat lovers, but it can be too intense for some diners. Not every dish lands with equal force. The tofu steak, while adequately flavored with a spicy dark sauce, lacks texture and visual interest, putting it out of sync with the restaurant’s otherwise ambitious vision.

The black-sesame crème brûlée ($14) is a fitting finale, with an evenly brûléed top dotted with neat black circles of a miso emulsion that shine like jewels. Cracking it reveals a nutty black-sesame custard that is a clever, satisfying twist on a classic but not gimmicky.

Photograph by Martha Williams

The beverage program keeps pace with the rest of the menu. The complex Whispers of Kyoto ($18), a Japanese whisky sour with amaretto, pineapple, and egg white, is a highlight. The wine and beer list complements the cuisine, featuring local drafts alongside the incredibly refreshing Japanese Echigo rice lager ($9), served in a tall glass. The wine selection is well-curated, with options from France’s Burgundy and Oregon’s Willamette Valley, along with a strong selection of sakes, soju, and shochu.

Mirae could have played it safe: casual format, lower prices, less to prove. Instead, the Lees have reimagined Korean cuisine with flavors sourced from memory and exploration. A few dishes need refinement, but the aspirations are clear, the cooking is confident, and the kitchen is challenging itself. Mirae doesn’t just argue for modern Korean cuisine’s place in Atlanta’s upscale dining scene. It’s helping define it.

This article appears in our June 2026 issue.