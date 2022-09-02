My Style: DJ and filmmaker Mikkoh

The Georgia Tech alum began producing live events to create space for Asian American artists and women of color. Here, she shares some of her inspirations.

Mikkoh
Mikkoh is wearing a green bralette by Zara, vintage burgundy jeans by Marithé + François Girbaud, necklaces gifted by her mom and from Gwinnett Place Mall gold stores, a vintage bracelet, earrings from street shops in Seoul, a belt from Kühl, and rings from New Top Jewelry, Tiffany & Co, and Chamblee Antiques and Interiors.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Mikkoh was once a helluva engineer, but this Georgia Tech alum chose to follow her musical heart. She played multiple instruments in her church band as she was growing up and learned to love a wide range of genres. Aiming to create space for Asian American artists and women of color, Mikkoh began producing live events. She has held residencies in Atlanta and toured internationally. Today, she and her partners run Polly Visuals Studio, a production company creating wide-ranging content for clients like Mailchimp and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Neighborhood Sandy Springs

Style statement Androgynous, sporty, chic

Closet essentials Baggy pants, an oversize T-shirt, a good sneaker. I love playing with shape and proportion.

Fashion + music In 2019, I was a guest designer for Nike By You. I used two different colors—white and forest green—on the shoe I designed, which I called Chuseok after a Korean holiday which is sort of the equivalent of Thanksgiving. We steam rice cakes with pine needles [hence the color scheme]. Infusing my culture into the project made it special.

Vintage for the win I remember thrifting with my mom as a kid. At least half of my clothes are vintage or thrifted.

You as a musical genre Experimental, eclectic

Muse A Korean musician named CL

ATL inspiration hunting Buford Highway

In my weekender My film camera, a pair of sunnies, coffee pour-over kit

Gin & tonic or rosé all day? G&T

What’s next Postpandemic, bringing back the Smothered and Covered residency with my partner DJ Hourglass to the Basement in East Atlanta Village

This article appears in our August 2022 issue.

