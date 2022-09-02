My Style: DJ and filmmaker Mikkoh

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Mikkoh was once a helluva engineer, but this Georgia Tech alum chose to follow her musical heart. She played multiple instruments in her church band as she was growing up and learned to love a wide range of genres. Aiming to create space for Asian American artists and women of color, Mikkoh began producing live events. She has held residencies in Atlanta and toured internationally. Today, she and her partners run Polly Visuals Studio, a production company creating wide-ranging content for clients like Mailchimp and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Neighborhood Sandy Springs



Style statement Androgynous, sporty, chic



Closet essentials Baggy pants, an oversize T-shirt, a good sneaker. I love playing with shape and proportion.



Fashion + music In 2019, I was a guest designer for Nike By You. I used two different colors—white and forest green—on the shoe I designed, which I called Chuseok after a Korean holiday which is sort of the equivalent of Thanksgiving. We steam rice cakes with pine needles [hence the color scheme]. Infusing my culture into the project made it special.



Vintage for the win I remember thrifting with my mom as a kid. At least half of my clothes are vintage or thrifted.



You as a musical genre Experimental, eclectic



Muse A Korean musician named CL



ATL inspiration hunting Buford Highway



In my weekender My film camera, a pair of sunnies, coffee pour-over kit



Gin & tonic or rosé all day? G&T



What’s next Postpandemic, bringing back the Smothered and Covered residency with my partner DJ Hourglass to the Basement in East Atlanta Village

This article appears in our August 2022 issue.