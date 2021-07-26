My Style: Jamila Tarisai, owner of Beauty II Behold and Iconic Bride editor in chief

Stylist and writer Jamila Tarisai founded the first size-inclusive bridal magazine in 2019. She believes people of all sizes deserve a platform dedicated to celebrating their beauty, rather than having to wait for occasional special issues from other wedding publications.
Neighborhood: Upper Westside
Nuptials in 2020: Last year, I styled a bride who had a microwedding wearing a dress loaned to her by Spanx creator Sara Blakely. [They connected through Instagram.] The bride had a backyard gathering. The event was streamed to Instagram Live and Facebook so her family could attend virtually.
Bridal trends in 2021: Small glam. Keeping the wedding at 75 people and under, but still going all out—intimate but lavish
Summer lip: Matte (with mask) or glossy (without mask)
Favorite local wedding venue: Meadows at Mossy Creek outside of Cumming. There’s a salon on site.
Can’t live without: Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel by Dr. Dennis Gross
Brands that inspire: Nars, Charlotte Tilbury, Danessa Myricks
Summer go-to: A good maxidress
Prints or solids: Prints
Style statement: Sexy, elegant, comfortable
In my road-trip bag: Charlotte Tilbury magic cream, leggings and T-shirts, long dress for evening
You as a destination: Chicago
This article appears in our July 2021 issue.