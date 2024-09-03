8 quick getaways from Atlanta that make for perfect vacations

Photograph by Getty Images

Who doesn’t love a long, far-flung vacation? Fortunately, even when a lengthy trip isn’t in the cards, there’s plenty to explore close by. These eight spots are just over the Georgia state line and make ideal stops when you’ve got only a night or two.

Highlands-Cashiers, North Carolina

The secret is out that the Highlands-Cashiers plateau in Western North Carolina is a delightful spot for a getaway. The mix of high-end restaurants, hotels, and art galleries makes it ideal for luxury lovers, and the proliferation of challenging hikes and spectacular waterfalls to discover satisfies those looking to commune with nature. Shop for stylish treasures at TJ Bailey’s, decor at Rusticks, and gourmet snacks at Appalachian Harvest. The destination is stunning year-round, but regulars love the cool summer temps and prime fall leaf-peeping. In July and August is the vaunted Highlands Cashiers Chamber Music Festival, which attracts top classical musicians.

Stay: High Hampton, the mountain estate dating back to 1922, was renovated by the family behind Blackberry Farm and boasts 59 chic rooms, suites, and cottages, plus five on-site eateries. 1525 Highway 107 South, Cashiers

Greenville, South Carolina

Set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this South Carolina locale boasts a thriving arts scene and hundreds of restaurants, and draws outdoor enthusiasts for biking, hiking, and kayaking. Park downtown, explore local shops, and meander through Falls Park (the 345-foot cantilevered Liberty Bridge over waterfalls on Reedy River makes for a great photo). Have dinner at Scoundrel, a bistro with a playful take on French classics, and a nightcap at Swordfish Cocktail Club. Time your visit and you can take part in city festivals.

Stay: Hotel Hartness, located 11 miles east of Main Street, feels like staying at a friend’s country estate. 120 Halston Avenue

Bluffton, South Carolina

For a low-key Lowcountry getaway, head to Bluffton, a quaint coastal community that overlooks the May River, where Spanish moss–draped live oaks and perky palm trees line the streets. History and architecture buffs can explore Calhoun Street to find the town’s densest concentration of art galleries and pre–Civil War historic homes, while outdoors aficionados will want to strike out on a kayak. Have a bite at FARM, known for a menu that sources ingredients from family farms and local fishermen.

Stay: One of the state’s best hotels, Montage Palmetto Bluff, feels like a city unto itself, thanks to 9 on-property bars and eateries, 10 shops, a spa, and a Jack Nicklaus–designed golf course. 477 Mount Pelia Road

Rosemary Beach, Florida

The 16 unique neighborhoods along 30A—appropriately dubbed Florida’s Emerald Coast, thanks to the glittering water—offer something for just about every kind of beachgoer, whether you’re looking for tranquility, nature, or high-end amenities. No matter how you slice it, Rosemary Beach is a standout, with its French Quarter–style architecture, walkable downtown, and manicured lawns that create an idyllic setting. Shop to your heart’s content at locally owned boutiques, and refuel with shrimp and lobster linguine at Restaurant Paradis.

Stay: At the 55-room boutique hotel The Pearl, guests can access the town’s 3,000 feet of pristine private beachfront, and attendants offer gratis sunscreen, games, and umbrellas. 63 Main Street

Sylva, North Carolina

Nature lovers who find some of the hip mountain towns too crowded (looking at you, Asheville) will find an ideal getaway in Sylva. Hike to the top of the Pinnacle, a rock outcropping at a 5,000-foot elevation, for spectacular views of the valley. Anglers can cast a line at the 15 spots that make up the Western North Carolina fly fishing trail. Back in town, everything is within walking distance. Don’t miss a visit to Dalaya, where James Beard–nominated chef Kanlaya “Gun” Supachana turns out superb Thai food. Then, build your own brewery tour: Lazy Hiker, Innovation, and Balsam Falls are all within a five-minute walk.

Stay: Hotel Sylva’s 35 freshly renovated rooms debuted in July. Situated right on Main Street, you’ll be perfectly positioned to explore. 756 W. Main Street

Amelia Island, Florida

Soak up some coastal vibes at this barrier island just 25 miles south of the Georgia–Florida border. Its 13 miles of unspoiled beaches are the main draw, but wandering around Fernandina Beach’s quaint downtown streets is a must-do. Shop for a stylish keepsake at The Salty Local and gifts at Story & Song, and have a bite or a beverage at more than 100 restaurants and bars. Make time to wander the 1,400-acre Fort Clinch State Park, with a garrison that dates to 1847. Keep an eye out for its beloved residents: gopher tortoises.

Stay: Settle into one of 446 recently renovated rooms at The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island, where you’ll have direct beach access and can unwind at the 27,500-square-foot spa. 4750 Amelia Island Parkway

Sequatchie Valley, Tennessee

This narrow divide between the Cumberland Plateau and Walden’s Ridge in southeastern Tennessee is known for its stunning natural beauty. Visit the outdoor paradise to get away from it all (including, in some cases, cell service). Paddlers, from novice to expert, can explore sections of the 116-mile Sequatchie River Blueway. Looking for a more extreme adventure? Book a hang-gliding lesson with Tennessee Tree Toppers. Get a taste of small-town charm in Dunlap’s historic downtown, where the Dunlap Mercantile specializes in high-end hats.

Stay: Book an Insta-worthy mirror cabin at the adults-only Bolt Farm Treehouse in nearby Whitwell for privacy and expansive mountain views. 600 English Cove Road

Sylacauga, Alabama

Birmingham, with its civil rights history and high concentration of James Beard Award nominees (55 since 1996), offers plenty to keep history buffs and foodies engaged. However, if something more pastoral appeals, an hour southeast lies Sylacauga’s Pursell Farms, a 3,200-acre wonderland. Choose to stay in the 40-key inn or one of 28 deluxe suites spread across cottages and cabins, and spend time enjoying spa services, exploring on horseback, shooting sporting clays at the Orvis Shooting Grounds, or finding peace in a serene yoga session. Nearby is the historic Horseshoe Bend National Military Park.

Stay: Pursell Farms is the draw, and you won’t need to leave the property thanks to a trio of dining outposts ranging from casual to fine dining. 386 Talladega Springs Road

