Photograph by Raymond McCrea Jones

If college football is a religion, then stadiums are its shrines, and one can argue that no spot deserves reverence more than UGA’s Sanford Stadium. Take a seat among the 92,746 fans for a baptism by fire. Among the crowds of well-dressed fans—sundresses, perfect hair, khakis, bow ties—you will learn the rituals, the call and response (GEORGIA! BULLDOGS!) echoing across the field as red-and-black banners float by and a spirit of enduring optimism sweeps the crowd.

