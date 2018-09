Photograph courtesy of Atlanta Track Club/Tim Easterday

A simple stars-and-stripes headband works, but don’t be surprised if the runner next to you sports a flag cape or Uncle Sam top hat. The world’s largest 10K—held every year on the Fourth of July—is ostensibly about fitness and tradition. But when you start to get goosebumps from beer-drinking speed walkers singing “Born in the U.S.A.,” you’ll know what truly rules this day: America.

Back to 50 Best Things to Do in Georgia