Photograph by Laura Mortelliti for White Oak Pastures

Rancher Will Harris is something of a celebrity among foodies. His family farm in southwest Georgia, White Oak Pastures, is the largest organic farm in the state and has gained nearly every accolade for sustainable farming techniques. Most livestock—grass-fed cattle, poultry, and even Iberian pigs—roam free on more than 2,500 acres. It’s also home to one of just two commercial on-farm abattoirs in the country, making Harris’s steak just about the freshest anywhere. Order a cut at the farm restaurant, or rent one of the overnight cabins and grill it yourself right on the spot. whiteoakpastures.com

