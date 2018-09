Even if—like most folks—you’re not inclined to hike the AT all the way to Maine, you can still get a taste of the glory at the trail’s southern terminus at the top of Georgia’s Springer Mountain. There’s a two-mile round-trip trail that leads you to a bronze plaque marking the spot. In March and April, when most northbound hikers depart, you can give the intrepid a merry send-off.

