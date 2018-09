Completed in 1859 in Italian Renaissance Revival style, this elaborate residence was the “smart” house of its day, with innovations like hot and cold running water, central heat, a speaker-tube intercom, and a ventilation system. Visit during spring’s International Cherry Blossom festival, and climb to the top of home’s two-story cupola for a view of the city and its 300,000 bursting pink-bloomed trees.

Back to 50 Best Things to Do in Georgia