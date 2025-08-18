Chef Craig Richards’s Woodruff Arts Center restaurant Elise opens Tuesday

Photo by Angie Webb

Craig Richards first ate at Table 1280, the now-defunct restaurant in the Woodruff Arts Center, two decades ago. He fell in love with the minimalist space, noting its iconic location and importance to the Alanta Symphony Orchestra, Alliance Theatre, and High Museum of Art. When the opportunity arose to bring new life to the space, he jumped on it.

“We wanted to bring culinary arts back to the space,” explains Richards. On Tuesday, he’ll official open Elise, a seafood-forward, French- and Italian-inspired restaurant there.

Owner of Italian restaurant Lyla Lila, across from the Fox Theatre, Richards says Elise’s flavors will be “more French than Italian,” and the presentations “more international and not as organic.” He will serve as executive chef of both restaurants with an initial focus on Elise.

The a la carte menu will feature four house-made pastas, three prime steaks from Nebraska—a nod to Richards’s roots—and a variety of raw and cooked seafood offerings. Starters may include smoked oysters with chermoula, crème fraiche, and panisses, and snapper and tuna tartare with saffron aioli, sumac, and pickled field peas. There’s a bruschetta with anchovies, sherry butter, charred tomato powder, and basil, and a chicken liver mousse with strawberry-hibiscus jam, fried pistachios, and brioche. The cacio e pepe risotto pays homage to Richards’s celebrated cacio e pepe pasta offering at St. Cecilia and Lyla Lila. There’s also halibut, smoked lamb shank, and duck breast.

Richards and his team are baking bread and dessert in house—the former comes in cornbread and sourdough with local Banner Butter. Expect a star anise custard, warm lemon tart, chocolate mousse with za’atar, and gelati for dessert.

Although Elise will not offer dedicated pre-theater and post-theater menus, the servers are trained to guide theatergoers to specific dishes that can be made quickly when necessary.

In addition, soon Elise will launch a five-course tasting menu for $95, served at five tables near the chef’s station. Wine pairings will be available for an additional $45 per person. An a la carte lunch menu is planned.

Eric Potrikus is leading the bar program with an emphasis on wine from France, Italy, Portugal, and California. There will be six classic cocktails, including a “fantastic” martini, Richards says. A curated vermouth program elevates the offerings.

Originally designed by Renzo Piano, the Table 1280 space was transformed into Elise by Smith Hanes Studio. “It has that art gallery-like minimalism to it, but we’ve introduced concentrations of color to really pop,” Richards says.

Many of the light fixtures have been removed, and three commissioned art projects attract attention. Artist Sonya Yong James created a horsehair sculptural piece stationed near the hostess stand. Tommy Taylor painted a 34-by-10-foot abstract piece for the dining room, and Athens-based Chrissy Reed’s work hangs by the bar. Green banquettes are meant to reflect the trees in the courtyard outside. Elements of fuchsia and mustard brighten the 140-seat space.

“It’s meant to be upbeat and fun. The design has a little ’70s vibe to it,” Richards says. “We’ll be spinning vinyl like we do at Lyla Lila—most of my playlist is disco.”

