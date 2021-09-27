East Atlanta Village’s Southern Feed Store food hall announces its first tenants

Photo by Daniel Stabler

The former Graveyard Tavern space in East Atlanta Village is undergoing a transformation. In a couple of months, the 6,000-square-foot building will become a mini food hall with six stalls, a stage, and live music.

Co-owned and managed by Rafael Pereira, who owns Brazilian coffee and cocktail bar Buteco in Grant Park, Southern Feed Store takes its name from a business that operated in the building in the 1930s. Unlike EAV’s other mini food hall, We Suki Suki’s Global Grub Collective, Southern Feed invites guests to drink, dine, and hang out inside. (Global Grub turned its focus to pick-up during the pandemic.)

“We looked for things that didn’t exist in East Atlanta and that would fulfill the community here,” Pereira says. “We don’t want to compete but add to the neighborhood.”

Courtesy of Mr. Mind

Courtesy of Mr. Mind

The 120-seat space, which will be anchored by a second location of Buteco, will have a carnival feel with Coney Island-style murals in red, yellow, and gray throughout. There will be a semi-covered back patio, as well as select tables facing the street. The original Graveyard Tavern windows will be open, encouraging airflow. Wifi will be free, making Southern Feed a spot to work, as well as play.

“We want to show people a good time,” Pereira says. “This is a place you can experience something different, not just come and eat.”

A former musician, Pereira is running the entertainment program, featuring funk, Brazilian, jazz, open mic nights, and more. Initially, live music will be offered on weekends only.

Photo by Alex Morgan

Buteco will house the bar highlighting Brazilian cocktails, such as Caipirinhas in flavors like blueberry, passionfruit, and strawberry cucumber. Serving beer and wine, too, it will be open until 2:30 a.m. on weekends. Unlike the Beacon location, Buteco in Southern Feed won’t have a kitchen, so it will serve only empanadas and pastries for the coffee crowd.

Woody’s CheeseSteaks, however, will serve food until 4 a.m. on weekends and midnight on weekdays. Its third Atlanta location, Woody’s sells fries and shakes, too.

A family-owned restaurant, Gyro Gyro is bringing its Greek fare ITP. (The original location is in Dunwoody.) Expect falafel, hummus, pita, salad, and spanakopita.

Photo by Mia Bentley

The first restaurant for husband-and-wife team Reuel and Doneica Murray, Waffle Bar will serve chicken and waffles and bubble tea morning, noon, and night. There will be 12 to 15 varieties of waffles, including bacon-infused, red velvet, sweet potato, double chocolate, and banana pudding. Toppings range from blueberries to Oreos to vegan whipped cream. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available for both the waffles and the chicken.

The final two stalls have not yet been decided. Pereira says one will likely house an ice cream shop, while he hopes to find a Latin American stall to complement Buteco for the other.

“We’ll open Southern Feed with four [stalls] first. We want to take our time and make the right decision,” he says.

Photo by Alex Morgan

Photo by Alex Morgan