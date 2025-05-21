Gunshow and Daily Chew alum Olivia McCoy debuts pop-up focused on “revelry dining”

Photo by Olivia McCoy

On May 24, chef Olivia McCoy will launch a dinner pop-up rooted in joy, nostalgia, and local ingredients. Called String Bean after a childhood nickname bestowed by her late grandmother (McCoy’s culinary inspiration), the dining experience will feature a six-item, seasonal menu, plus oyster and dessert options. Guests are encouraged to order the full menu to share among their table.

“This is my take on revelry dining in Atlanta and making every service a celebration,” says McCoy, who earned her chops at Gunshow, Kimball House, and the Daily Chew.

The pop-up at Larakin in Midtown, which McCoy hopes will evolve into a residency (and one day, a brick-and-mortar), is designed as a choose-your-own-adventure. “Order everything or just a few items—we’ll course it out for you,” she says.

Everything is designed with accommodations in mind to ensure everyone has the same thoughtful experience. Menus are handed out like worksheets—one per table. Guests can note dietary preferences (vegan, dairy-free, or gluten-free) and order by checking off the items they want. “It’s how we find out about you,” McCoy says. “The menu starts the conversation.”

McCoy describes the vibe as a balance between indulgence and freshness, with Mediterranean, Italian, and French influences throughout. The first event will lean “Italian spring” with influences from McCoy’s time working in bakeries, fast-casual kitchens, and fine dining. Menu items include pickled shrimp with kohlrabi and strawberries, sourdough pretzel with beer cheese, and pork schnitzel with pickled asparagus. She plans to change the menu for every event based on what’s available from nearby farms.

“Where we are and what day it is will determine how the food looks,” she says.

Growing up, her mother owned a health food store, and her family spent time visiting local farms and dairies. “In 8th grade, I went to Amish farm camp, where I milked the goats and made the bread. I was astonished by how something so simple could be so delicious,” she explains. “At my mom’s store, my grandmother and I would pick fresh items to snack on or make together. [String Bean] is something she would be really proud of.”

The event will use plateware from Larakin, feature dusty pink and deep green graphic tablecloths (a nod to String Bean’s colors), and eventually, fresh flowers to match. Expect two large communal tables plus two- and four-tops on the newly built patio. No reservations will be accepted.

Drinks include wine by the glass or bottle from Larakin’s bar. “We’re really bringing on the party at the beginning,” McCoy says.

With around 150 people expected at the first event, McCoy will bring food to the tables. “I get so excited—I want to get a sense of the vibe and see how people are feeling,” she says. “I want guests to feel comfortable going on a journey with the chefs.”

Once String Bean is up and running, McCoy hopes to bring it to other locations a couple nights a week.

