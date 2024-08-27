Midtown’s Lure will completely reinvent itself with new menus, a patio bar, and more

Courtesy of Lure Saltwater Kitchen

Fresh off the opening of Mediterranean-inspired Ela in Virginia-Highland, Fifth Group Restaurants (La Tavola, Ecco, Alma Cocina, South City Kitchen) is reimagining another of its long-time staples. Midtown seafood spot Lure, known for the massive anchor that sits outside its front door, is closing September 2. Just a week later, Lure Saltwater Kitchen and Bar will take its place. The new Lure will continue to focus on sustainable seafood but will do so with small plates prepared on a just-installed wood-fire grill. The interior is being refreshed, a patio bar is in the works, and the beverage program is changing, too.

“Lure has been open 13 years. We recognize the dining scene and dining habits have changed as Midtown has grown,” says Fifth Group vice president of culinary Mark Jeffers. “We wanted to bring more excitement to Lure. This is an opportunity to breathe new life and new energy into the space.”

The team hired chef de cuisine Olivier Reedholm—previously of the Grey in Savannah and Michelin-starred Under in Norway—to take helm, working with Jeffers and director of culinary Brandon Chavannes—who helped open Lure the first time. The trio is collaborating with Farmers & Fisherman Purveyors to use the Monterrey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch List to determine the most sustainable seafood items to serve. These will be featured on a daily-to-weekly changing “Fleeting Moments” menu of oysters, aguachile, crudo, ceviche, and tartare, guaranteeing that diners can try something new at every visit. Another shared plate to note is the “Tackle Box-Chef Assortment,” which serves raw bar items in a vintage tackle box. The bulk of the menu is small plates with a playful spin—think mussels in Thai coconut broth, blue crab tamale with pumpkin mole, and crispy shrimp with Chinese chili garlic crunch, peanuts, and seaweed. For those who don’t like to share, there are five more traditional entrees. These include pork shank, wood-grilled chicken, wagyu steak frites, and a filet of fish in brown butter sauce.

“We don’t want it to be a formal steak and seafood chop house, but that one dish has vibes of a classic French seafood dish,” Jeffers says. “The wood-fire grill imparts a completely different flavor when roasting in the coal and slow cooking on an elevated rack and brings a lot of dynamic flavors.”

Since seafood dishes are generally lighter, Lure Saltwater Kitchen will offer “Breadless Service” comprised of house-made kimchi, pickles, and spicy condiments, to cater to those looking for healthier options. Even the anchovy garlic bread is made gluten-free with tapioca flour. Salads and vegetables can be ordered from the “From the Soil” section of the menu. For dessert, Jeffers says he’s most excited about the wood-fired, slow-roasted pineapple in a rum caramel with made-in-house ice cream.

The cocktail list has also been revamped “to compliment the bright and exotic flavors used in the kitchen,” Jeffers says. Fifth Group head of beverage innovation Ian Mendelsohn is infusing whimsy into the drinks with a frozen “creamsicle” designed to taste like childhood. Other drinks feature shochu, yuzu, lemongrass, and/or chili. A new wine list introduces about 50 sustainable, biodynamic, or organic varieties to the restaurant. There will be eight beers as well.

Courtesy of Lure Saltwater Kitchen

Speaking of drinks, one of the biggest changes to the Lure space is the installation of a bar on the patio. Design team ai3, who concepted the initial decor, is introducing new pops of color—including red and green—to the space, both indoors and out. There’s new patio furniture and murals painted by a local artist. Select oysters will be sold for half-price during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“We’re throwing a lot of energy and effort into making this the best happy hour around. It’s going to be hard to beat the vibe on that patio,” Jeffers says.

However, Lure Saltwater Kitchen stands for sustainability more than vibes. It collects rainwater and reuses it to flush toilets and water plants. It also partnered with Shell to Shore, a nonprofit that collects oyster shells and uses them to rebuild reefs, “so we put back into the ocean what we take out,” Jeffers explains.

The new Lure soft-opens on September 10, with an official grand opening date of September 16.

Courtesy of Lure Saltwater Kitchen