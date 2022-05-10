NoriFish hits Sandy Springs with omakase and a la carte sushi

Courtesy of NoriFish

Courtesy of NoriFish

Okiboru Tsukemen & Ramen owner and executive chef Sean Park recently launched a new sushi spot, focused on omakase, in Sandy Springs (1115 Springwood Connector). NoriFish, as it is called, touts high-end fish flown in twice weeks from the famed Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo. At the restaurant, Park offers three omakase options, as well as a la carte ordering.

“I felt like something was missing here as far as sushi goes,” says Park, who previously worked in Los Angeles. “I enjoy making sushi as much as anything else and wanted to do a more modern take on it.”

Omakase—a chef’s choice tasting menu—traditionally focuses on fish seasoned with a special soy sauce or salt, designed to let the flavors of the fish shine. Park utilizes additional, nontraditional ingredients, such as yellowtail with shallot oil, blood orange, and serrano chiles; and striped jack with nikiri sauce and pecorino Romano cheese. Other seasonings and toppings include honey wasabi aioli, orange zest, truffle salt, garlic chip, and nori dust.

Courtesy of NoriFish

NoriFish’s omakase is offered in three sizes: petite (nine items for $60), standard (12 items for $90), and premium (17 items for $150). Because it is available throughout the 45-seat dining room instead of solely at the sushi bar, the items are served as two courses—sushi and specialty items. Servers are trained to explain each item (something the sushi chef would do in traditional omakase settings).

Diners are also invited to order a la carte, with options ranging from Madai (red snapper with lemon, yuzu salt, ginger, and chives) to spicy fish tostadas (spicy mixed fish, avocado cream, cilantro, black sesame, and crispy gyoza skin). Many of the items on the a la carte menu appear in omakase as well.

The beverage menu features Japanese craft beers on tap and premium sake (traditional, unfiltered, and flavored). Cocktails have Japanese influences and include a Tokyo mule, gin rose, lychee martini, and ume old fashioned.

“We wanted to stick with Japanese alcoholic beverages, so we’re not serving wine,” Park says.

Courtesy of NoriFish

He describes the NoriFish space as featuring a “modern Japanese vibe with a cozy, relaxed atmosphere.” Expect warm woods and large windows inside and a patio in the works. Reservations are recommended but not required.

For Park’s intown fans, he’s in the process of opening Okiboru in the former Holeman & Finch space on Peachtree Road in Brookwood.