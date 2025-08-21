Snackboxe Bistro team to open a Cambodian, Thai, and Laotian restaurant called Naga

When Thip Athakhanh opened Snackboxe Bistro, the Michelin-recommended Laotian street food restaurant in Duluth, she felt energized and excited to share her native cuisine. Years later, after expanding to Doraville and later shuttering that outpost, she’s more cautious. Careful not to overextend herself or her staff, she’s launching Naga Bistro in Chamblee next month. Serving a mix of Cambodian, Thai, and Laotian dishes, Naga will replace Wild Ginger Thai (2201 Savoy Drive) after the owner, Athakhanh’s cousin, retired.

“I have good friends who are Thai and Cambodian. We always talk about finding a place where we can get all of our favorite dishes,” she says. “They are my inspiration. They’re sharing recipes from their loved ones.”

Named after a Southeast Asian mythical serpent said to protect spiritual guidance, Naga will be represented by a three-headed version of the creature, to symbolize the three cuisines the restaurant serves.

When it opens in late September—following a blessing ceremony led by monks from the three temples on September 13—Naga will feature a menu of approximately 20 to 25 items, including appetizers, small plates, noodles, and rice and curry, all meant to be shared. Only Snackboxe favorites like crispy pork belly, sweet and savory flash-fried beef jerky, lamb sausage, and lam kao, will be offered at both restaurants. At Naga, highlights include prahok tkis (minced pork red curry dip with raw vegetables and pita chips), crispy duck salad, moo ping (sweet and savory coconut pork skewers), pad kee mao (spicy basil rice noodle stir fry with choice of protein), and lok lak ribeye with black pepper caramel glaze and red onions.

Athakhanh says she’s most excited about Cambodian dishes made with fermented fish. “They have so much flavor—you get sweet, salty, and savory,” she says.

Desserts, such as pandan brownie, sweet purple potato cake, and lemongrass crème brulee, will be made in house.

Starting in 2026, Naga will have a full bar focusing on cocktails made with ginger, basil, lychee, and lemongrass. In the meantime, it will transform into a Southeast Asian coffee shop on weekends from 8 a.m. to noon., selling flavored iced lattes (think mango sticky rice matcha, Thai tea sakura strawberry, and pandan coconut baklava), chicken rice congee, Lao bao buns, and fried doughnuts.

Despite recent political clashes between Thai and Cambodia, Naga will proceed as planned. “Food brings everyone together. It’s comfort, it heals,” Athakhanh says.

She’s hoping the restaurant will feel like a home with neutral colors, wainscotting, wall sconces, and woods. The front patio will function as a waiting lounge with a fire pit adding warmth, and an additional 20 seats for dining.

“Naga is going to be a meaningful project for me. I’ll be hands-on, creating new dishes and recipes, that’s what I really love,” she says.