So. Fox Opens July 2 in Virginia-Highland

Photo by Dave Crawford

Photo by Dave Crawford

Chef Myles Moody and sommelier Rachael Pack are growing their footprint in Virginia-Highland. Their newest concept So. Fox opens July 2, just steps from Kinship Butcher & Sundry. While the couple is known for highly structured tasting menus at their pop-up k|n and coffee and casual bites at Kinship, their latest project takes a midline approach, without abandoning the local, seasonal sourcing philosophy that defines their work. Serving dinner only, So. Fox will accept reservations via Resy while reserving a portion of the space for neighborhood walk-ins.

A menu that shifts with the moment

Food will be served à la carte and the menu tweaked frequently, with dishes coming and going depending on what’s available from local farms, Moody and Pack’s own Under Acre Farm, and nearby waters. That fluidity has already shaped early decisions: a dish originally built around preserved muscadine leaves was dropped after a challenging growing season and reimagined as a savory-leaning Basque-style cheesecake using cheeses from local creameries. Other offerings include drop dumplings with nettle, confit rabbit, and fermented young alliums; grilled beef with Vidalia onions, braised leeks, and marrow; and sugar snaps with farmer’s cheese, Tulsi gin, and chives.

The restaurant will offer around 16 dishes, with desserts folded into the main menu rather than held for the end. “I want people to choose their own adventure through our menu,” Moody says. “Usually, you don’t get to set yourself up mentally for dessert and it becomes an afterthought. Our desserts lean savory and can be a starter or even mid-meal.”

Photo by Dave Crawford

Wine as the anchor

As a “wine-focused restaurant” named after a muscadine, it only makes sense that So. Fox is led by a certified sommelier. As such, Pack has developed a wine list heavy on low-intervention producers. She favors Old World wines, particularly those from France, with options from Italy, Germany, and Spain also making the cut. Instead of casting a wide net, Pack’s program highlights multiple bottles from the same producer, offering a deeper look at individual winemakers. Highlights include California’s Arnot‑Roberts and Virginia’s Lightwell Survey, as well as a sparkling wine from Italian grower Alessandra Divella, known for her terroir-driven, small-production blends.

The list is expected to change regularly. Although there are no formal flights or structured pairings, the servers are trained to guide guests toward combinations that make sense as they order. The goal is to offer selections that tell a story, Pack says.

Beer follows a similar philosophy. Drafts are chosen for their ability to pair with food—lighter, nuanced styles like Allagash White, a Halfway Crooks pilsner, and an English bitter from Sceptre Brewing sit alongside a hazy IPA from Ommegang, selected for its creamy texture and balance rather than palate-dominating hops. Bottled offerings will be large format meant for sharing at the table the way wine is.

Cocktails are intentionally pared down to five seasonal options, listed simply by number and built in collaboration with the kitchen using its fermentations and preserved ingredients—an approach designed to highlight what’s in the glass rather than obscure it with clever names. For those skipping alcohol, the program still feels considered, with three nonalcoholic wines and three zero-proof cocktails rounding out the offerings.

Photo by Dave Crawford

An understated room

Inside the 50-seat dining room, the design takes a backseat to the experience. The space is airy with the tables matte and décor minimalist. “We want guests to be the design,” Moody explains. “The experience is focused on the guest and what’s coming out of the kitchen.”

Looking ahead

A second Kinship location, this one in Grant Park, is currently in permitting, with plans to open in October. K|n is on hiatus as Moody focuses on So. Fox, however, the concept isn’t going away entirely. The plan is to eventually revive it as a series of pop-ups in the So. Fox space once the restaurant settles into its rhythm.