Veteran restaurateurs bring Snap Thai Fish House to Buckhead

Courtesy of Erik Meadows Photography

Snap Thai Fish House (3699 Lenox Road Northeast) plans to set itself apart by offering an extensive menu focused on seafood, especially lobster. Created by Bangkok Thai owner/chef Pattie Lawlertratrana, who studied in France, and Bangkok Thai partners Jason Adjanasuknart and Yai Siripetamorn, Snap will introduce authentic Thai flavors with a French influence to Buckhead.

“My goal is to take the guests of Snap Thai Fish House on a culinary journey to the coast of Thailand,” Lawlertratana says in a press release.

Slated to open in late February near Zakia, Snap will serve more than 10 varieties of seafood flown in daily. Expect cold-water lobster, both East and West Coast oysters, snapper, Thai crab cakes, prawns, scallops, and more. A “fresh catch” section of the menu will allow diners to select their fish (think Chilean sea bass, branzino, or Dover sole) and pair it with their choice of sauce (ginger soy mushroom, panang curry, etc.). Other menu options include tom yum lobster bisque, lobster fried rice, lobster pad Thai, braised beef short ribs, and prawns and scallops with green curry fettuccine. Select plant-based items will be available, too. For weekend brunch, get ready for Thai-style chicken and waffles and Thai seafood omelets.

To complement the seafood-filled menu, Snap will offer a large selection of sparkling wines. Adjansuknart is a “whisky enthusiast,” so a sizable scotch and whisky selection is expected. Cocktails will feature Thai-inspired ingredients, such as pineapple, coconut, lychee, and lime.

The Snap space is new with high ceilings, an open kitchen, and plenty of natural light. The dining room will seat 84 with an indoor/outdoor bar welcoming an additional 27 guests, along with an open-air patio and a private dining room. Designed by Sasikan Supradith Na Ayuthaya of Bangkok, the black-and-gold coastal-themed restaurant is decorated with pieces from Thailand and fish traps hanging from the ceiling.

“We were looking for a memorable name. ‘Snap’ is memorable and reminds us of a fish snapping at the bait,” Lawlertratana explains.

