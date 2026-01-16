As neighborhood staple JavaVino closes, European cafe At Arbeta moves in

Courtesy of At Arbeta

Long before coffee shops became trendy, Atlanta locals found their haven at JavaVino. For more than two decades, the Poncey-Highland cafe welcomed people came to work, connect, and build community. As the cafe shifts its focus to wholesale, its legacy remains deeply rooted in the neighborhood—and its influence will continue to be felt in the very beans that will be served at the new establishment taking its place. Called At Arbeta, a Scandinavian-inspired cafe and coworking space is taking over the space with a targeted opening of late summer.

The name is Swedish for “to work.” Operating partner Rebecca Floyd says her mission is to create an environment where productivity and inspiration go hand in hand. Floyd—a level 2 sommelier, barista, and pastry chef—will draw from European traditions to offer a menu that celebrates high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, focused on simplicity. Expect whipped ricotta toast (both sweet and savory), overnight oats, pastries, pressed sandwiches, salads, grain bowls, and cheese plates. Many items will be made in house, while breads and pastries are outsourced.

The beverage program will include classic espresso drinks made with JavaVino’s beans, “JavaVino has been there for so long. There’s such a base of people who love it,” Floyd says. “We’ll have lattes, cappuccinos—the basics.”

Later in the day, beer, wine, and a curated selection of cocktails will be available. In true Italian fashion, Arbeta will host apertivo hours a few nights a week, serving small plates designed to whet the appetite and encourage conversation.

The JavaVino space is being refreshed with the main floor intended to be more social, featuring the cafe and coffee bar. The upstairs area is designed for deep work, complete with rentable conference rooms and solo workspaces. Complimentary work areas, long tables, and widely available outlets make it easier for students and workers to settle in for the day. Monks Meadery will continue to operate on the bottom level of the building.

To keep the community engaged, Floyd says the team will host pop-ups and offer catering prior to the official opening.