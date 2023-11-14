Ghana-based Bloom Bar opens December 12 near Buckhead Theatre

Courtesy of Bloom Bar

A West African restaurant and bar is coming to Buckhead. Bloom Bar, which is based in Accra, Ghana, is slated to open its first international location on Roswell Road near the Buckhead Theatre on December 12, offering an introduction to West African cuisine, paired with cocktails “that resonate at home in West Africa,” CEO Kofi Maafo says. The theme of Bloom Bar is happiness and equality. “Here, everyone is someone.”

The 180-seat space includes indoor and outdoor dining, bars, high-top seating, and a private dining room. Though it’s designed a nightlife destination (open 3 p.m. to midnight), Bloom Bar will not host a VIP section. However, three cabanas will be available on the patio for privacy. “The bar is designed to be a meeting point for cultures, offering a space for dialogue, dancing, and discovery,” reads a press release. “In Ghana, the culture is all about community, belonging, and togetherness, and Bloom Bar makes every person feel like the star during their visit.” Expect live performances from dancers and drummers.

The menu will be a fusion of West African eats. International street food dishes such as samosas, spicy seafood fried rice, spring rolls, and Asian noodles will be served. The focus is small plates, with select entrees like whole fried snapper and jollof rice with grilled chicken. Beverages aim to “embody the atmosphere in Ghana—vibrant, flavorful, and fruity,” Maafo says. Options include a form of rum punch, a pineapple-based rum drink, and an African schnapps. A beer and wine are in the works as well.

Bloom Bar has been serving Ghanaians and tourists alike for six years. “We’ve often hosted American groups visiting Ghana, and the majority of the time they’re from Atlanta. We felt like we had some form of pedigree with that familiarity,” Maafo says. “There’s not a lot of authentic Afro-American-Caribbean concepts in the area.”

As such, Bloom Bar Atlanta will feature an artifact wall that tells the story of West African culture. It will display 20 items, including an asanka, a large bowl designed to bring people together over a meal.

Plans for New York and Los Angeles locations are also in the works.

