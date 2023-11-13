JoJo’s Beloved expands with a dance floor, additional bars, and a new cocktail menu

Courtesy of Juan Israel Guzman

A month after food hall Politan Row opened in Colony Square in 2021, a secret disco bar called JoJo’s Beloved burst onto the scene. Focused on the era between 1977 and 1983, JoJo’s is an intimate cocktail bar with a dark and moody atmosphere brightened with pops of pink. In December, JoJo’s will debut a major expansion, adding a dance floor, DJ booth, and additional bars and seating, essentially doubling in capacity. With the expansion comes a brand-new cocktail list developed by director of operations Benton Bourgeois and bar manager Qwesha Byrd.

“For this version, we looked globally for an international focus.” Bourgeois says. “We looked at the U.K. and Australia—what they were doing cocktail-wise and musically at the time.”

The entire drink menu is changing except for two cocktails, including the Bee’s Gees—a play on the Bee’s Knees and a French 75 that’s been on the menu since JoJo’s opening. New items include low-ABV house-made wine coolers and a shot called the “Red-Headed Independent Woman Who Don’t Need No Man,” complete with house-made “Fagermeister” (faux Jagermeister). There are 13 signature cocktails, five signature shots, and eight classic (yet atypical) cocktails. For classic cocktails, think the “Hanky Panky,” a boozy gin concoction with fernet and vermouth. Signature cocktails range from the “Part-Time Pilot” (Noche Luna mezcal, Uruapan Charanda falernum, grapefruit, cinnamon, and line) to the “9 to 5” (Wheatley vodka, Don Q coconut rum, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, blackstrap molasses, and cold brew coffee). Zero-proof offerings will also be available.

“We don’t do seasonal cocktail menus. It takes longer to filter the 1970s-‘80s disco lens through our modern cocktail sensibilities, so this menu is the culmination of six months of work,” Bourgeois says.

Beer options remain the same: bottles of Miller Light, Coors, Sierra Nevada, and other brands popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Now, however, the menu features blurbs about each beer, explaining why it was relevant in that era.

The expanded space features a new room called the Roselight Room (a spin on Atlanta’s Limelight nightclub). There, the dance floor will light up in a grid style with a disco ball hanging above. Though it will feature select booths, the focus will be on standing room space for 60.

A “sequel” to JoJo’s is planned for the Dunwoody Politan Row location. It will have a 1980s-1990s theme. The name has yet to be announced.

