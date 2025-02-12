21 Reasons We Love Atlanta: Because Betty Lindberg, 100, still runs the Peachtree Road Race

Photograph courtesy of Atlanta Track Club

“My daughter and son-in-law asked for a ride to the Peachtree. Well, I didn’t know what a road race was even—why would you want to get up early on the Fourth of July when you have a day off? But we took them to the start line and then met them down at the finish, and as were waiting, I saw all the really good racers go by, the ones in wheelchairs and the professionals, and then the big crowd that’s out there cheering. I thought, Well, maybe I could do that. I ran my first Peachtree at 64 years old.

I was a good runner for about 10 years, and then I would have to stop and walk. I saw race walkers at an event and said, What about just walking rapidly? So I took race walking lessons. Now, I just walk as fast as my little feet will carry me.

The last few races, I’ll pass people who say, Betty, come take a picture! So I go over and do that. That’s all I have to say about that. Why am I celebrity? Just because I am 100? But then it sort of dawns on me—I’m 100 years old! And I’m still going! But I think I did my last race at 99. I don’t think I’m going to do any more. Of course, I say that every year after I finish. And then I sign up again.” —as told to Rachel Garbus

Back to 21 Reasons We Love Atlanta.

This article appears in our February 2025 issue.