10 fun things to do on Fourth of July weekend in metro Atlanta

Photograph courtesy of Georgia World Congress Center Authority

Prelude to the Fourth

When: June 30

Where: Lawrenceville Lawn

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Get a headstart on the weekend festivities with family-friendly activities including inflatables, face painting, an aerialist, axe throwing, and more. While you cozy up to prepare for the fireworks, enjoy delicious snacks and treats from a variety of food vendors.

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration

When: June 30, July 1, and July 4

Where: Six Flags Over Georgia

Cost: Varies

Details: After a day of exhilarating thrills, grab a swimsuit and celebrate the holiday with after-hours water park access, live music, games, giveaways, an all-you-can-eat buffet, and fireworks.

Look Up Atlanta

When: July 1

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

Cost: $10 for general admission, $50 for VIP village tickets

Details: Kickstart your 4th of July weekend with America’s largest metropolitan fireworks show, hosted by Georgia World Congress Center Authority. This event celebrates its x50th anniversary this year with plenty of food trucks and live entertainment, including a performance from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, which will close out its 78th concert season.

Stone Mountain Fantastic Fourth Celebration

When: July 1-5

Where: Stone Mountain Park

Cost: $5-$19.99 for light show plus $20 for a daily parking pass (other attraction prices not included)

Details: Join in on a full day of family adventure at the park, which includes a scenic railway, splash pad, frisbee dog shows, putt-putt golf, and a one-mile trail hike to the top of Stone Mountain for beautiful views of downtown Atlanta. Finish the evening with a brand new Music Across America Drone and Light Show, including ten times more laser beams and larger video production, followed by fireworks.

Red, White, & BOOM!

When: July 3

Where: Lillian Webb Park, Norcross

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Mark the Fourth of July a day early with the City of Norcross’s Independence Day celebration. The event includes food, live music, face painting, and other fun activities. Make sure to bring your blankets and chairs to comfortably watch the fireworks.

Peachtree Road Race

When: July 4

Where: Starts at Lenox Square, ends at Piedmont Park

Cost: $42 for members, $75 for non-members, and free to spectators

Details: Celebrate runners of all backgrounds—from elite world-class racers to first-time runners—in one of the largest 10k races in the world, now in its 54th year.

4th of July Block Party

When: July 4

Where: Underground Atlanta

Cost: Free before 5 p.m. and up to $1,300 for large parties of 13 people, including premium bottles and elevated green area seating

Details: This block party offers something for everyone: live music, food trucks, and games. At nightfall, get ready to watch a spectacular fireworks show that will light up the Atlanta skyline.

Marietta’s 4th in the Park Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Marietta Square

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Take part in day-long festivities, including a parade, live concerts, an arts and crafts show, food, games, and a fireworks finale.

The Roof’s Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Ponce City Market Roof

Cost: $15-$30 for both day and evening admission

Details: Bring your whole family during the day for hot dogs and games at Skyline Park, or relax after 5 p.m. once the event turns 21-plus with a dinner at 9 Mile Station, followed by arguably the best panoramic view of Atlanta’s various fireworks displays.

Pied Piper Parade

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Decatur

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Gather and decorate your favorite bicycle, skateboard, wagon, skates, or simply walk in this community parade as it winds through the streets of downtown Decatur. A concert and firework display will follow.