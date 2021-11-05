Thanks to the Braves victory parade, Atlanta has a new bus meme

The Braves World Series victory parade cruised through downtown and Midtown at faster-than-normal speeds, leading to a lot of internet fodder

Atlanta Braves fast parade bus meme
One of the Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade buses, shown later on at Truist Park.

Photograph by Megan Varner/Getty Images

Earlier today, the Atlanta Braves held their World Series victory parade in two segments. At noon, the parade started downtown at Marietta and Peachtree Streets and ended at 10th and Peachtree in Midtown. Then, the team headed up I-75 to resume the parade near the Battery and Truist Park. But fans who turned out to see the intown portion of the parade found that the buses, trolleys, and other vehicles were moving much faster than anyone would have expected.

Behold, Atlanta has a new bus-themed meme. On par with that time in 2017 when a MARTA bus blocked a Weather Channel reporter’s live shot of the Georgia Dome implosion, video of one of the parade buses, wrapped in a Coca-Cola ad, booking it down Peachtree quickly went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, spurring a fury of jokes and memes. While this particular video was the most popular, plenty of fans both laughed about and lamented the fact that the entire parade passed through the city at such an unusually fast pace. (It took the parade about 20 minutes to get from Marietta and Peachtree to 10th and Peachtree.) Even WSB-TV Sports Director Zach Klein quipped on-air, “It’s the fastest anyone’s ever gone down Peachtree in Atlanta traffic.”

Here’s what folks are posting—yes, there are Speed jokes:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Veal (@caveal)

And of course, the union of the two memes:

