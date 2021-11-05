Thanks to the Braves victory parade, Atlanta has a new bus meme

Photograph by Megan Varner/Getty Images

Earlier today, the Atlanta Braves held their World Series victory parade in two segments. At noon, the parade started downtown at Marietta and Peachtree Streets and ended at 10th and Peachtree in Midtown. Then, the team headed up I-75 to resume the parade near the Battery and Truist Park. But fans who turned out to see the intown portion of the parade found that the buses, trolleys, and other vehicles were moving much faster than anyone would have expected.

You can tell they not used to winning and parades cuz they doing 30 mph thru this shit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/alg5hlAXuS — S.Wayne (@thowedoffalil) November 5, 2021

Behold, Atlanta has a new bus-themed meme. On par with that time in 2017 when a MARTA bus blocked a Weather Channel reporter’s live shot of the Georgia Dome implosion, video of one of the parade buses, wrapped in a Coca-Cola ad, booking it down Peachtree quickly went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, spurring a fury of jokes and memes. While this particular video was the most popular, plenty of fans both laughed about and lamented the fact that the entire parade passed through the city at such an unusually fast pace. (It took the parade about 20 minutes to get from Marietta and Peachtree to 10th and Peachtree.) Even WSB-TV Sports Director Zach Klein quipped on-air, “It’s the fastest anyone’s ever gone down Peachtree in Atlanta traffic.”

Here’s what folks are posting—yes, there are Speed jokes:

Every championship team is a reflection of its fan base and “hauling ass from downtown back to the burbs after a win” is classic Braves Country. https://t.co/rrc1xCMGXD — Conor Sen (@conorsen) November 5, 2021

Them boys were moving 😂 pic.twitter.com/59u97qn3sy — Durag Daddy (@Dynamitejimi) November 5, 2021

Why are the Braves victory parade buses going so comically fast? pic.twitter.com/arctTtpYxU — Official Michelob Ultra Man™ (@ZachTheAg) November 5, 2021

Just how quick was the Braves victory parade through Midtown Atlanta? So fats, the time lapse function was hardly necessary. They were driving 15 MPH or more. pic.twitter.com/NJ12HGACRi — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 5, 2021

Miss the Braves parade today? That might not be your fault. RITIS data of Peachtree St. at 12:15p showed that vehicle speeds through our demonstration area were between 4.9 & 8.5 mph: 2-4x the usual parade speed of 2.5 mph. Maybe it’s time to consider some parade-traffic-calming. pic.twitter.com/NBmSrzM9vx — ATL City Planning (@ATLPlanning) November 5, 2021

Great time at the #braves Formula 1 parade pic.twitter.com/GfWfQMGJvI — Kaz (@AtlKaz) November 5, 2021

Atlanta fans have been waiting for this parade since 1995. The #Braves: pic.twitter.com/2lLREHf8LN — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) November 5, 2021

Dominic Toretto hitting the nitrous at the Braves parade pic.twitter.com/AQnFzy7eEe — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) November 5, 2021

Recap of #braves parade if you missed it — pic.twitter.com/MYP4F0K3vo — Kevin O'Malley (@b2bkevin) November 5, 2021

I love the @Braves and we would be in this #parade crowd if I didn’t have sick kids but my husband and I are laughing hysterically at how fast they’re going. It’s bananas! #WorldSeriesChampions pic.twitter.com/aJEWu9WrUf — jayewatson (@jayewatson) November 5, 2021

Her: babe come over

Me: can’t, driving the bus at the Braves parade

Her: my parents aren’t home

Me:

pic.twitter.com/yquA6d9u6I — Carl Regolino (@Carl_Regolino) November 5, 2021

Ayo! 🤣💨They was going at least 30mph like trying to catch a flight at the airport. You can tell it’s been a long time since Atlanta has had a parade of this magnitude. #Braves #Atlanta https://t.co/tjvix2hzBB — Brandon Lee Bryant (@mrbrandonbryant) November 5, 2021

it's atlanta — driver's never seen a street without traffic https://t.co/2bLikpZBEu — Astead (@AsteadWesley) November 5, 2021

Here comes the Braves parade!! pic.twitter.com/YjzaQ9HopM — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) November 5, 2021

The Braves during the Downtown/Peachtree part of the parade. pic.twitter.com/t5C9brtSp7 — steakshapiro (@steakshapiro) November 5, 2021

The Braves during the Cobb Pkwy/Battery part of the parade. pic.twitter.com/J1l5rhSWqD — steakshapiro (@steakshapiro) November 5, 2021

No one… Absolutely no one… The Braves at their parade… pic.twitter.com/Zw3mAwIc4Q — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) November 5, 2021

Live look inside the Braves World Series Parade bus: pic.twitter.com/j3QCaWrpZx — World Champenship (@Wes_nship) November 5, 2021

Did someone tell the Braves parade driver if he goes under 55 MPH the bus will explode? pic.twitter.com/aVhBhHY04c — CogginToboggan (@CogginToboggan) November 5, 2021

I can't stop laughing at the #Braves parade buses going so fast pic.twitter.com/SWz5gAJ18X — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 5, 2021

Next Halloween somebody better dress up as the Braves parade bus. Say you'll come to a friend's party, run through their house, and then skedaddle. — Thomas Wheatley (@thomaswheatley) November 5, 2021

And of course, the union of the two memes: